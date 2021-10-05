Obituaries

CEFAI. On October 4, at his residence, LAWRENCE, of Rabat, aged 94, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church and surrounded by his family. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Annie née Fenech, his children Joseph and his wife Ingrid, Miriam wife of Saviour Mifsud, Lorraine wife of Philip Schembri, Aris and his wife Olga, his adorable grandchildren Annmarie, Alec, Andrew, Aaron, Maria Paola, Kristian, Annalise, Cristina, Luke, Valentine Paul, and Maximilian, their spouses and fiancés, his great-grandchildren Giselle, Adam, Alexander, Krista Mae, Edward Paul and Nate, his sister Marion Cefai, in-laws relatives and friends. The funeral cortege leaves St Cataldus chapel, Rabat, today, Tuesday, October 5, at 3.45pm, for St Paul’s Collegiate Basilica, Rabat, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 4pm, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Margherita Cemetery, Rabat. No flowers by request but donations to the Archbishop’s Seminary, Virtu, will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

GALEA. On October 3, at Mater Dei Hospital, PAULINE, aged 87, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her beloved husband Joe, her daughter Mariella and her husband Bernard Farrugia, her dearest grandchildren Bettina and Didier, her sisters Mary and her husband John Briffa, her sister-in-law Nancy, widow of her late brother Charles, her sister Antoinette, her sister-in-law Marlene, her brother-in-law Charles and his wife Rose, her nephews and nieces, cousins, other relatives and friends. Mass præsente cadavere will be said today, Tuesday, October 5, at Mosta Basilica of the Assum-ption, at 8.30am, followed by interment in the family grave at Mosta cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

BUONTEMPO – Professor Dr JOHN BUONTEMPO (former ambassador). In loving memory, on the 21st anniversary of his demise. Never forgotten by his wife Mary, children Marthese, Alex, Stefan, Silvana, in-laws, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

de GRAY – ANTHONY. In everlasting memory of a dearest husband, father and grand-father, today being the 23rd anniversary of his passing away.

October was when we did part,

Your sweet smile still in our heart.

Your gentle voice we still hear talk,

Your presence still guides our every walk.

Now safe and warm in God’s embrace,

Rest well, you have run your race.

Your memory is our keepsake

With which we’ll never part.

Much loved and never forgotten by his wife Edmea and children David, Robert, Lorraine, Caroline and Brian, spouses and grandchildren.

ELLUL – RENATO. In loving memory of a dear father and grandfather who went to meet the Risen Lord 26 years ago today. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Sadly missed by his family. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

FALZON. Cherished memories of my beloved MICHAEL (former RSM 100, Malta Police), especially today being the 14th anniversary of his passing away.

Peacefully sleeping, resting at last,

The world’s weary troubles and worries are past.

In silence you suffered, in patience you bore,

Till God called you home to suffer no more.

Rest in peace beloved Michael,

Fourteen long years have passed away.

You’re gone but are still living,

In my heart every single day.

Always in my thoughts and prayers – Alice.

FENECH RUSSELL – REYNOLD. Lovingly remembered on the 10th anniversary of his passing to eternal life. Miriam, Shirley and family.

GATT – CHARLES. Treasured memories of a beloved husband and father on the 11th anniversary of his death. Deeply missed by his wife Mary Ann and his children Andrew and Michelle, Suzanne and John. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

PORTELLI – PAUL. Remem­bering a dear father with love and gratitude especially today the 27th anniversary of his passing to eternal life. Forever in our thoughts and prayers. His children Ralph, Connie, Joe, Pierre and Mark, spouses, grandchildren and their families. May he rest in peace.

PRECA DEBONO. In loving and unfading memories of dear ELLA on the 32nd anniversary of her demise. Forever in our hearts. Sadly missed by her children, sisters, brother, sister-in-law and all their families. May the Lord grant her eternal rest.

