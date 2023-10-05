Obituary

CARUANA. On October 3, VINCENT, of Valletta, residing in Sliema, former employee at Allied Newspapers Ltd, aged 93, passed away. He leaves to mourn his loss his brother Joe and his wife Josette, his nephews and nieces, Carmen who took great care of him, Fr Christopher and Fr Bernard, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Friday, October 6, at 8.15am for St Gregory’s parish church, Sliema, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 8.45am, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

BUONTEMPO – Professor Dr JOHN BUONTEMPO (former ambassador). In loving memory, on the 23rd anniversary of his demise. Never forgotten by his wife Mary, children Marthese, Alex, Stefan, Silvana, in-laws, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

de GRAY – ANTHONY. In loving memory of a beloved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, today being the 25th anniversary of his passing away. Greatly missed by his wife Edmea, children David, Robert, Lorraine, Caroline and Brian, their respective spouses, grandchildren, great-grandchild, family and friends. Please keep him in your thoughts and prayers.

Gone too soon, but not forgotten

Forever you will remain

Our guiding light, our shining star

Until we see your face again.

FALZON. Cherished memories of my beloved MICHAEL (Former RSM 100 Malta Police) especially today being the 16th anniversary of his passing away.

Today recalls a special memory

Of a loved one gone to rest,

And those who think of him today,

Are those who love him best.

The flowers we lay upon his grave

May wither and decay;

But the love for him which lies beneath

Will never fade away.

Always in my thoughts and prayers. Alice.

FENECH RUSSELL – REYNOLD. Lovingly remembered on the 12th anniversary of his passing to eternal life. Miriam, Shirley and family.

GATT – CHARLES. Lovingly remembered by his wife Mary Ann, his children Andrew and Michelle, Suzanne and John on the 13th anniversary of his death.

PACE. ln loving memory of our beloved ALEX on the 15th anniversary of his passing to eternal life. So sadly missed but never forgotten by his children Nicholas and Jacqui, Melanie and Anthony, Jonathan and Kathleen and grandchildren Tara, Jamie, Debbie, Matthew and Christopher. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

PORTELLI – PAUL. Remembering a very dear father with love and gratitude especially today the 29th anniversary of his passing to eternal life. Forever in our thoughts and prayers. His children Ralph, Connie, Joe, Pierre and Mark, spouses, grandchildren and their families. May he rest in peace.

PRECA DEBONO. In loving and unfading memories of dear ELLA on the 34th anniversary of her demise. Forever in our hearts. Sadly missed by her children, sisters, brother, sister-in-law and all their families. May the Lord grant her eternal rest.

In loving memory of YVONNE BONELLO on the second anniversary of her passing away. Deeply missed and forever loved by Tony, Denise and Chris, Giselle and John, Nicky and Mark and her grandchildren Michela, Yasmin, Marc, Nick, Ella, Julia and Sarah. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

To book an obituary or an In Memoriam notice from Monday to Friday – during office hours (8am-4pm) – e-mail classified@timesofmalta.com. On Saturday and Sunday, all day, and Monday to Friday after office hours, e-mail night@timesofmalta.com.