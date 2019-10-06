Obituaries

DE BARRO. On October 3, IVES, aged 84, passed away peacefully. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Anna Maria, née de Giorgio, his daughter Ana, his son Yves and his wife Sharon, his granddaughters Sophia and Isabella along with former colleagues and friends around the world. The funeral Mass will take place tomorrow, Monday, October 7, at 9am at St Julian’s parish church. Keep him in Your arms, dear Lord, as he lives forever in our hearts. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

PACE. On October 4, comforted by the rites of Holy Church, Sister MARLENE went to meet the Risen Lord. She leaves to mourn her sad loss the Sisters of St. Joseph, her brothers, Dr Joe and his wife Jane, Raphael Pace and Ms Rose Alden, her nephews and nieces, grand nephews and grand nieces, other relatives and friends. Mass presente cadavre will be celebrated tomorrow, Monday, October 7 at St Joseph Convent, St Dominic Square, Rabat, at 8.30am followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Hospice Movement will be greatly appreciated.

In Memoriam

APAP. Treasured memories of BEATRICE on the 23rd anniversary of her demise – her family. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

AZZOPARDI. In loving memory of VICTORINE on the 22nd anniversary of her death. Fondly remembered by her son Jean-Pierre, her stepdaughters Margaret and Marika, in-laws and grandchildren.

BUSUTTIL – NADIA on the second anniversary of her demise. You may be gone from our sight, but you are never gone from our hearts. Fondly remembered by her family. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

CALLEJA – VICTORIA. In loving memory of a caring and devoted wife, mother and grandmother on the fifth anniversary of her demise.

Those we love don’t go away,

They walk beside us every day.

Unseen, unheard,

But always near,

So loved, so missed,

So very dear.

Greatly missed and remembered by her husband Victor, her daughter Roberta and husband Patrick and her beloved grandchildren Nicole and Matthew. Forever in our hearts and prayers. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

CALLEJA – VICTORIA. In sweet and loving memory of our dearly beloved sister on the fifth anniversary of her passing away. So loved and so missed by her brothers Charles and Joseph and her sisters Antoinette and Elizabeth and their respective families. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

FALZON – ALFRED of Birkirkara. Being the 11th year from his demise. Always remembered with love in the thoughts and prayers of his wife Margaret, his children Daniela, Graziella and Edward, their spouses and his grandchildren.

Those we love don’t go away

They walk beside us every day

Unseen, unheard, but always near

Still loved, still missed and very dear.

Lord, grant him eternal love and peace in your Heavenly Kingdom.

FAVA – VINCENT. Beloved father forever lovingly remembered. Lord, grant him eternal rest. Mario, Reggie and Marcelline and their families.

KALLEYA. In loving memory of JOSEF, today the 21st anniversary of his demise. Forever remembered with love by his daughters, sons, in-laws, grandchildren and great-granddaughters. Merciful Jesus, grant him eternal rest.

WELLS – MURIEL. Cherished memories of a beloved mother on the 24th anniversary of her death. Lovingly remembered by her children George and his wife Sylvia, Mary Ann and their families. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

Sistina art shop

Amery Street, Sliema. Top quality art products. We also do framing.

To book an obituary or an ‘In Memoriam’ email classified@timesofmalta.com or night@timesofmalta.com after office hours.