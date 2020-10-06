Obituaries

MICELI. On October 4, at Mater Dei Hospital, ALFRED GEORGE, aged 85, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Jane, née Lanzon, his daughter Marion and her husband Albert Tanti, his sons Raymond, Anton and his wife Rosanna Miceli Donnelly, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, other re-latives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Wednesday, October 7, at 8am, for Our Lady of Lourdes parish church, San Ġwann, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 8.30am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Ad-dolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be appreciated. The family regret they are unable to receive visitors. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

RUGGIER. On Thursday, September 3, in Richmond Hill, Ontario, Canada, ALFRED, born on October 30, 1925, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church and surrounded by his family. He is deeply mourned by his surviving children, Paul and Fabiana, Fred and Ann, Louis and Violet, Mario, Anna and Adrian, Marisa and Grant, daughter-in-law Julia; beloved grandchildren Heidi, Sarah, Simon, Jessica, Cristina, Joshua, Rachelle, Julia, Luciana, Ayana, Martina; great-grand-children Evelyn, Alan; his brother Edgar, numerous nephews, nieces, relatives and friends in Malta, and abroad. He was predeceased by Maria, beloved wife of 53 years, and eldest son Joseph. Funeral Mass, præsente cadavere, will be said on Thursday, October 8, at St Gregory parish church, Sliema, at 8.45am, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request, but donations in Alfred’s memory to the Ursuline Creche, Triq Bordin, Pietà, 21235121 or 21231458, will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

APAP – BEATRICE. In loving memory, on the 24th anniversary of her passing away to eternal life. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Her family.

AZZOPARDI. In loving memory of VICTORINE on the 23rd anniversary of her death. Fondly remembered by her son Jean-Pierre, her step-daughters Margaret and Marika, in-laws and grandchildren.

KALLEYA. In loving memory of JOSEF, today the 22nd anni-versary of his demise. Forever remembered with love by his daughters, sons, in-laws, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Merciful Jesus grant him eternal rest.

WELLS – MURIEL. Cherished memories of a beloved mother on the 25th anniversary of her death. Lovingly remembered by her children George and Sylvia, Mary Ann and their families. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

