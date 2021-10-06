Obituary

FALZON. On October 3, Dr VINCENT FALZON LLD, aged 92, passed away peacefully. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Marie Louise, his son Anthony and grandson Aidan, his sisters Margaret, Pauline and Antoinette, in-laws, relatives and friends. Mass præsente cadavere will be said on Friday, October 8, at Our Lady of Lourdes parish church, San Ġwann, at 8.30am. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

APAP – BEATRICE. In loving memory, on the 25th anniversary of her passing away to eternal life. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Her family.

AZZOPARDI. In loving memory of VICTORINE on the 24th anniversary of her death. Fondly remembered by her son Jean-Pierre, her step-daughters Margaret and Marika, in-laws and grandchildren.

GAUCI. In loving memory of our father JOSEPH, on the second anniversary of his demise. Always remembered by his son Mario and his wife Josephine, his daughter Christine and his daughter-in-law Claudine, wife of his son Adrian. Mass for the repose of his soul will be said today, Wednesday, October 6, at Our Lady of Lourdes chapel, Floriana, at 7pm. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

KALLEYA. In loving memory of JOSEF today, October 6, the 23rd anniversary of his demise. Forever remembered with love by his daughters, sons, in-laws, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Merciful Jesus grant him eternal rest.

SAMMUT – TONY. Cherished memories of a devoted husband, beloved father and dearest grandfather, especially today the first anniversary of his demise. Much loved and greatly missed. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Wilhelmina, Stephanie and Gerald, Christian, Rachel and Malcolm and grandchildren.

WELLS – MURIEL. Lovingly remembered by her children George and Sylvia, Mary Ann and their families on the 26th anniversary of her death.

