OBITUARIES

BAILEY. On October 4, at Mater Dei Hospital, CONNIE, passed away peacefully. She will be deeply missed by her daughters Doris and Caroline and her son Joey, her grandson Stephen and his family and her other grandson Jamie, as well as all her other relatives and friends. Mass to celebrate her life will be said tomorrow, Friday, October 7, at St Anthony of Padua Church, Għajn Dwieli, Poala, at 8.45am.

HOLWILL. On September 19, at Kingston Hospital, Surrey, England, PETER, aged 98, passed away peacefully. He leaves to mourn his loss his beloved wife of 74 years, Marie née Borg Cardona, his loving children Terry and Kathy, Bettina and Graham Archer, Corinne and Peter Borg Costanzi, Caroline and Bob Westrep, his precious grand­children Sarah and Andy, Joanne and Chris, Nicki and Chris, Chris, Louisa, Mathew and Lauren and Guy, his treasured great-grandchildren Mikela, Harry, Isabelle, Ana and Poppy. Funeral Mass will be said today, Thursday, October 13, at St Matthias church, Worcester Park, Surrey, at 11am, followed by interment at Kingston Cemetery. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

IN MEMORIAM

APAP – BEATRICE. In loving memory, on the 26th anniversary of her passing away to eternal life. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Her family.

AZZOPARDI. In loving memory of VICTORINE on the 25th anniversary of her death. Fondly remembered by her son Jean-Pierre, her step-daughters Margaret and Marika, in-laws and grandchildren.

FAVA – VINCENT. Treasured and unfaded memories of our dearest father, grandfather and great-grandfather on the 43rd anniversary of his passing away to a better life. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Reggie and Aurora, Marcelline, Antoinette widow of Mario, his grand­children and great-grand­children, relatives and friends. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

KALLEYA. In loving memory of JOSEF, today, October 6, the 24th anniversary of his demise. Forever remembered with love by his daughters, sons, in-laws, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Merciful Jesus grant him eternal rest.

SAMMUT – TONY. Cherished memories of a devoted husband, beloved father and dearest grandfather, especially today the second anniversary of his demise. Much loved and greatly missed. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Wilhelmina, Stephanie and Gerald, Christian, Rachel and Malcolm and grandchildren.

WELLS – MURIEL. Lovingly remembered by her children George and Sylvia, Mary Ann and their families on the 27th anniversary of her death.

ZAMMIT CORDINA. Treasured and unfading memories of ETHELBERT on the first anniversary of his passing away on October 6, 2021. Deeply missed and fondly remembered for his love and sense of humour, by his wife Maria, family and numerous friends. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

