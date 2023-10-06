Obituaries

DOWLING. On October 1, at Sir Anthony Mamo Oncology Centre, KIM passed away at the age of 62 after losing his battle with cancer. He leaves to mourn his loss his brothers and their spouses Dennis and Louise, Bruce and Sue, Dirk and Fiona, Kurt and Vanessa, his sister Brigitte Perignon, and brother-in-law Ross Manning, widower of his sister Daria; his nephews and nieces Joanna, Robert, Zoe, Brooke, Lauren, Amy, Emma, Jade, Jamie, Maya, Kai and Hannah, together with their spouses and children; his ex-wife Sabine and her brother Thomas. Funeral Mass for the repose of his soul will be celebrated on Monday, October 9, at 9am, at St Julian’s parish church. May he rest in peace.

SCHEMBRI. On July 30, in England, JASON, of San Ġwann, aged 58, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his children Natasha, Caine and David, former wife Corina, son-in-law Ian, his grandchildren Mia, Luca and Tommy and his sister Simone Guenther and her children Kurt, Loreal, Cristina and Rebecca. Followed by cousins, relatives and endless friends. Funeral Mass præsente cadavere will be said tomorrow, Saturday, October 7, at 8.30am, at San Ġwann parish church, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

Memorial Mass

Mass celebrating the life of PHILOMENA MANCHE, née Day, will take place tomorrow, Saturday, October 7, at 11.30am, at St John of the Cross parish church, Ta’ Xbiex. Always in our prayers. Rest in peace Phil.

In Memoriam

AZZOPARDI. In fondest memory of our departed brother EMMANUEL on his first anniversary of his passing away. His brother Paul and sisters Ina and Alda. May he now rest in peace.

AZZOPARDI. In loving memory of VICTORINE on the 26th anniversary of her death. Fondly remembered by her son Jean-Pierre, her step-daughters Margaret and Marika, in-laws and grandchildren.

FAVA – VINCENT. In loving memory of our dear father and grandfather on the 43rd anniversary of his passing away to eternal life. Deeply missed by his son Reginald and wife Aurora, Marcelline, Antoinette, wife of the late Mario, and grandchildren. Masses at Stella Maris parish church, Sliema, shall be said for the repose of his soul tomorrow, Saturday, October 7, at 5.30pm, and Sunday, October 8, at 10.30am.

SAMMUT – TONY. Cherished memories of a devoted husband, beloved father and dearest grandfather, especially today the third anniversary of his demise. So much loved and greatly missed. Forever in our thoughts and prayers. Wilhelmina, Stephanie and Gerald, Christian, Rachel and Malcolm and grandchildren. No matter where I go or what I am doing, I always think “You should still be here!”. Helmina.

WELLS – MURIEL. Lovingly remembered by her children George and Sylvia, Mary Ann and their families on the 28th anniversary of her death.

In Memoriam MINNIE CASSAR Treasured memories of a beloved sister and aunt on the first anniversary of her passing away. So sadly missed and always in our thoughts and prayers, loved and remembered by Edgar Paul and Mary Rose, Julie and Carmel, David, Angie, in-laws, Ria and Maria. A Mass for the repose of her soul will be celebrated tomorrow 7th October at 6.30pm at St Gregory’s church, Sliema. Lord, grant her eternal rest

To book an obituary or an In Memoriam notice from Monday to Friday – during office hours (8am-4pm) – e-mail classified@timesofmalta.com. On Saturday and Sunday, all day, and Monday to Friday after office hours, e-mail night@timesofmalta.com.