Obituaries

AZZOPARDI. On October 6, MARGARET (known as Maggie), of Sliema, at Casa San Paolo, aged 92, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her daughters Valerie and her husband Charles Borg, Frieda and her husband Simon Diacono, grandchildren Isaac, Thomas, Nicholas and Tippa, great-granddaughter Stella, and her sister-in-law Rose Loporto. Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated tomorrow, Tuesday, October 8, at 9.30am at Stella Maris parish church, Sliema, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to id-Dar tal-Provi-denza, Siġġiewi, would be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest. Special thanks to aunt Rose who visited her regularly with love.

GAUCI. On October 6, at Mater Dei Hospital, JOSEPH C., widower of Frances Grech Mallia, former Assistant Commissioner and Academy Commandant Malta Police, aged 84, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his sons and daughter, Mario and his wife Josephine, Christine, Adrian and his wife Claudine, his brothers and sisters, his in-laws and their respective families, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Tuesday, October 8, at 8.30am for St Publius parish church, Floriana, where Mass praesente cadavere will be celebrated at 9am followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Donations to the Capuchins Missions will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

SCERRI. On October 6, at Sir Anthony Mamo Oncology Centre, CARMEN, widow of Victor, residing in Marsascala, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her sons Pierre and his wife Miriam, Lino and his wife Rita and Anthony and his wife Maria, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, her siblings, in-laws and their respective families, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortege leaves Mater Dei Hospital at 3.15pm tomorrow, Tuesday, October 8, for St Anne’s parish church, Marsascala, where Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 4pm followed by interment in the family grave at the Tarxien cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

AMATO. In loving memory of IRO, today the 13th anniversary of his passing away. Fondly remembered by Kathleen, Ina, Concita and their families.

To book an obituary or an ‘In Memoriam’ email classified@timesofmalta.com or night@timesofmalta.com after office hours.