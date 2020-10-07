Obituaries

RUGGIER. On Thursday, September 3, in Richmond Hill, Ontario, Canada, ALFRED, born on October 30, 1925, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church and surrounded by his family. He is deeply mourned by his surviving children, Paul and Fabiana, Fred and Ann, Louis and Violet, Mario, Anna and Adrian, Marisa and Grant, daughter-in-law Julia; beloved grandchildren Heidi, Sarah, Simon, Jessica, Cristina, Joshua, Rachelle, Julia, Luciana, Ayana, Martina; great-grandchildren Evelyn, Alan; brother Edgar, numerous nephews, nieces, relatives and friends in Malta, and abroad. He was predeceased by Maria, beloved wife of 53 years, and eldest son Joseph. Funeral Mass, præsente cadavere, will be said tomorrow, Thursday, October 8, at St Gregory parish church, Sliema, at 8.45am, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request, but donations in Alfred’s memory to the Ursuline Creche, Triq Bordin, Pietà, 21235121 or 21231458, will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

SAMMUT. On October 6, at home, TONY, after a short illness. Devoted husband to Wilhelmina née Gulia; dearest father of Stephanie and her husband Gerald Buhagiar, Christian and Antonella, Rachel and her husband Malcolm Mallia; and beloved grandfather of Julian, Chiara, Timothy, Andrew, Edward and Gillian. He also leaves to mourn his loss his brother and sisters, his brother-in-law and sisters-in-law, his nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Thursday, October 8, for Santa Luċija parish church, where Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at 9am. No flowers by request but donations to Hospice Malta, Balzan will be greatly appreciated.

Dear Lord, keep him in your care. Special thanks to the Care Manager Anna Frendo, nurse Christine Zammit and social worker Gloria Spiteri, from Hospice Malta, Balzan, for their great and continuous support.

To book an obituary or an ‘In Memoriam’ email classified@timesofmalta.com or night@timesofmalta.com after office hours.