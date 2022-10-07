Obituaries

AZZOPARDI. On October 6, Emmanuel, of C. Azzopardi & Sons, Valletta, aged 83, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He will be always loved and remembered by his wife Emma née Mifsud, his children Sandro, Michelle, her husband John and Karl. His beloved grandchildren Stephanie, Andrew, Alexia, Luke, Kristina and Valentina. His brothers and sisters, Ina, widow of Dr Joseph Ciappara, Paul and his wife Eldred, Yvonne, widow of his recently late brother Joseph, Alda and her husband Dr Charles Delicata and Lucienne, widow of his brother Anton. His in-laws Edwin and his wife Mary, Rose, widow of John, Henry and his wife Marcelle, Tony and his wife Jeanette, his nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Monday, October 10, at 1.45pm, for Mellieħa parish church, where Mass to celebrate his life will be said at 2.30pm, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. The family would appreciate if instead of flowers, donations are made to Hospice Malta, Balzan. He will live forever in our hearts. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

CAMILLERI. On October 4, PIERRE from Birkirkara and residing in Balzan, son of the late Anthony and Annie née Cardona, passed away. He was a soulmate and loving husband to Josette, proud father and pillar of strength to Nicolà and Julian; a big brother to Alan, Ivan and sister-in-law Nicolette; a superb uncle to Luigi, Gianluca and Carla; and a very dear person to other relatives, colleagues and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow at 9.30am for St Helen’s Basilica, Birkirkara, where Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 10am, followed by interment in the family grave at Balzan cemetery. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

DEBATTISTA. On October 6, at St Vincent de Paule Residence, CARMELINA, née Farrugia, widow of Anthony, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. Lovingly remembered by her son Paul and his wife Victoria, her grandson André, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves St Vincent de Paule Residence, tomorrow, Saturday, October 8, at 8am, for the Collegiate Parish Church of St Paul’s Shipwreck in Valletta, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 9am, followed by interment in the family vault at Santa Maria Addolorata cemetery. No flowers by request, but donations to the Millennium Chapel will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

MULVANEY – SUSAN. Treasured memories of a special wife, mother and grandmother who was called to eternal rest on October 7, five years today. Sadly missed and fondly remembered by her husband Charles Sacco, their daughters Marika and Daniela, sons-in-law Marcel Gatt and Robert Camilleri and granddaughters Klara and Maya, relatives and numerous friends, especially her radio contributors and listeners. God’s garden must be beautiful, he only takes the best (Irish funeral poem).