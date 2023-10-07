Memorial Mass

Mass celebrating the life of PHILOMENA MANCHE, née Day, will take place today, Saturday, October 7, at 11.30am, at St John of the Cross parish church, Ta’ Xbiex. Always in our prayers. Rest in peace Phil.

In Memoriam

MULVANEY – SUSAN. Treasured memories of a special wife, mother and grandmother who was called to eternal rest on October 7, six years today. Sadly missed and fondly remembered by her husband Charles Sacco, their daughters Marika and Daniela, sons-in-law Marcel Gatt and Robert Camilleri and granddaughters Klara and Maya, relatives and numerous friends, especially her radio contributors and listeners. God’s garden must be beautiful, he only takes the best (Irish funeral poem).

