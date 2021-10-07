OBITUARIES

BONELLO. On October 5, YVONNE, aged 84, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her husband Tony, her daughters Denise and her husband Chris Zammit Lupi, Nicky and her husband Mark Azzopardi, Giselle and her husband John Bonello Ghio, John Vassallo, husband of her dearly departed daughter Suzanne, her grandchildren Michela, Yasmin, Marc, Nick, Ella, Julia and Sarah, her sister Doris and her husband Richard Matrenza, her devoted carer Mylen, other relatives and friends.

The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital today, Thursday, October 7, at 1.30pm, for St Gregory’s parish church, Sliema, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 2pm, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Donations towards the ‘Rebecca Zammit Lupi Upper Primary School’ being built in her memory in Ethiopia would be greatly appreciated. One may donate via Revolut to Becs’ father Darrin on 9942 0469.

Lord, grant her eternal rest.

FALZON. On October 3, Dr VINCENT FALZON LLD, aged 92, passed away peacefully. He leaves to mourn his wife Marie Louise, his son Anthony and grandson Aidan, his sisters Margaret, Pauline and Antoinette, in-laws, relatives and friends.

Mass præsente cadavere will be said tomorrow, Friday, October 8, at Our Lady of Lourdes parish church, San Ġwann, at 8.30am.

Lord, grant him eternal rest.

GRECH. On October 5, at Mater Dei Hospital, Benedict, aged 77, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loved ones and comforted by the rites of the Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his beloved wife Marlene, his adorable children Anneke and her husband Simon, Roderick and his wife Fiona, Christianne and her husband Mark Anthony, his precious grandchildren Gabrielle, Christina, Martine and Samuel. He leaves to mourn his loss his sister Carmen, his brother Francis and his wife Josephine and his brother-in-law Joseph of his late sister Maryse, his sister-in-law Josephine and her husband Joseph Falzon, his nephews and nieces, relatives and friends.

The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Saturday, October 9, at 8am for the Sanctuary Basilica of the Assumption of Our Lady, Mosta Basilica, where Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 8.30am, followed by interment in the family grave at Mosta Cemetery.

No flowers by request but donations to the Salesian of Don Bosco, Sliema would be appreciated. Special thanks to the staff at Golder Care.

Lord, grant him eternal rest.