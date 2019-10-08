Obituaries

FARRUGIA. On October 7, EMANUELA (known as Lily), of Valletta, at Mater Dei Hospital, aged 90, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her daughters Elizabeth and her husband Eric, Nora and her husband Julian, her sons Michael and his wife Louise, Marco and his wife Pauline, grandchildren Charlene, Sephora, Denise, Maxlene, Elaine, Yentl and Thea, her brother Dennis and wife Maria, great-grandchildren, in-laws and friends. Mass praesente cadavere will be celebrated tomorrow, Wed-nesday, October 9, at 9.30am, at St Augustine’s parish church, Valletta. No flowers by request but donations to id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, would be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

MUTTON. On October 3, ROLAND, passed away peacefully in London, Ontario, Canada, aged 74. Missed but never forgotten by his wife Kathleen née Martinelli, his sons Mark and his wife Laurie, Neville and his wife Marie, his daughter Tanya and her husband Stan, his grandchildren, his sisters Melita and her husband John Zammit, Dorothy and her husband John Mallia, Giorgio Guelfi, widower of his twin sister Yvonne, his uncle and aunts Louis, Lily and Cettina Fabri, nephews and nieces other relatives and friends. Requiem Mass will be celebrated by his nephew, the Rev. Can Michael Zammit, at St Andrews parish church, Luqa, tomorrow, Wednesday, October 9, at 7pm.

RANDICH. On October 6, JOSEPHINE of Vittoriosa, aged 73, passed away peacefully. She leaves to mourn her great loss her husband Charles, her daughter Audrey Anne and her husband Charles, her son Elton, her grandson Luca Lorenzo, her niece Alexia, her brother Saviour and her sister Maria, along with other relatives and friends. Mass præsente cadavere will be said today, Tuesday, October 8, at 2.30pm at St Lawrence parish church, Vittoriosa, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Puttinu Cares, will be appreciated.

In Memoriam

ATTARD – EDWARD (Dwardu). Today the 19th anniversary of his death. Never forgotten by his daughters Victoria, Veronica, Vanessa and all the family. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

DARMENIA – ANTHONY DARMENIA, Ph.C. Treasured memories of a dear father and grand-father on the 33rd anniversary of his demise. Forever in our hearts and prayers. His family.

PERALTA. Loving, happy memories of LUCY on the sixth anniversary of her demise. Hugh, Christine and family.

