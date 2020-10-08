Obituary

SPITERI STAINES. On October 5, at Mater Dei Hospital, MARY, aged 90, passed away peacefully. As she joins in eternal rest her husband Edgar, she leaves to mourn her great loss her sons Tony and his wife Tracy, Cyril and his wife Claire, her grandchildren, her sisters Helen, Lina, Elizabeth, Tessie and her husband Salvatore, her brother Victor and his wife Antonietta, and other relatives and friends.

A Mass in her memory will be said on Saturday, October 10, at 9am, at St Julian’s parish church. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

ATTARD – EDWARD (Dwardu). Today the 20th anniversary of his death. Never forgotten by Victoria, Veronica, Vanessa, in-laws and grandchildren. Rest in peace.

DARMENIA – ANTHONY DARMENIA, Ph.C. Treasured memories of a dear father and grandfather on the 34th anniversary of his demise. Forever in our hearts and prayers. His family. Mass for the repose of his soul will be said today, at 6.30pm, at Balzan parish church.

PERALTA. Loving, happy memories of LUCY on the seventh anniversary of her demise. Hugh, Christine and family.

