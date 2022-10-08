In Memoriam

ATTARD – EDWARD (Dwardu). Today, the 22nd anniversary of his death. Never forgotten by his children Victoria, Veronica and Vanessa, his in-laws and his grandchildren. Rest in peace.

DARMENIA – ANTHONY DARMENIA, Ph.C. In loving memory of a dear father and grandfather on the 36th anniversary of his passing away. So deeply missed. Forever in our thoughts and prayers. His family.

PERALTA. Loving, happy memories of LUCY on the ninth anniversary of her demise. Hugh, Christine and family.

In loving memory of Chief Justice Emeritus Dr CARMELO SCHEMBRI, LL.D. today the 25th anniversary of his passing on to eternal life to meet the Risen Lord. Deeply missed by his wife Helen, sons and daughters, their wives, husbands and grandchildren. Always in our thoughts and prayers

To book an obituary or an In Memoriam notice from Monday to Friday – during office hours (8am-4pm) – e-mail classified@timesofmalta.com. On Saturday and Sunday, all day, and Monday to Friday after office hours, e-mail night@timesofmalta.com.