Obituary

MANGION. On October 7, at Mater Dei Hospital, VINCENT, aged 91, passed away peacefully. He was preceded in death by his wife Carmen, his daughter Emily and his elder son Paul. He is survived by his daughter Marthese and three sons Francis Xavier, Joseph and Anthony. He will be deeply missed by his daughter, sons, respective spouses, grandchildren, relatives and friends. Mass præsente cadavere will be said today, Wednesday, October 9, at 3pm, at St Catherine’s parish church, Żurrieq, followed by interment at St Leo’s Cemetery, Żurrieq.

In Memoriam

PARIS – MARILYN, née D’Andria. In loving memory of a dearest mother and grandmother on the 23rd anniversary of her death. Kenneth and Sarah, Simon and Nicky, Edward and Anna, Nicky and Jean-Paul, Alan and Faye and her 13 grandchildren. A prayer is kindly solicited.

PORTELLI – ALBERT. In loving memory of a wonderful husband, father and grandfather on the fifth anniversary of his demise. Greatly missed by his wife Alice, his children Veronica, Paula and her husband Fabrizio, Helena and her husband Eric and his grandchildren.

RAUSI – ALBERT. On the fourth anniversary of his passing away. Remembered with love and gratitude by his children Albert, Stephen and Veronica, in-laws, grandchildren.

