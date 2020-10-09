Obituary

CARUANA. On October 7, CARMELO of Santa Luċija, residing at St Catherine’s Home, Attard, aged 81, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his great loss his beloved wife Carmen, his children Lina and her husband Joe Farrugia, Joseph and his wife Mary Grace, his grandchildren Claire and her husband Kenneth Scicluna, Noella and her husband Trevor Gauci Maistre, and his great-grandchild Mara. The funeral leaves St Catherine’s Home, Attard, tomorrow, Saturday, October 10, at 7.30am, for St Pope Pius X parish church, Santa Luċija, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 8am, followed by interment at St Lawrence Cemetery, Vittoriosa. Donations on his behalf to Hospice Malta, Balzan, will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest. Special thanks for the great dedication given by the nuns and staff at St Catherine’s Home, Attard, especially Sister Maggie.

SPITERI STAINES. On October 5, at Mater Dei Hospital, MARY, aged 90, passed away peacefully. As she joins in eternal rest her husband Edgar, she leaves to mourn her great loss her sons Tony and his wife Tracy, Cyril and his wife Claire, her grandchildren, her sisters Helen, Lina, Elizabeth, Tessie and her husband Salvatore, her brother Victor and his wife Antonietta, and other relatives and friends. A Mass in her memory will be said tomorrow, Saturday, October 10, at St Julian’s parish church, at 9am. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

PARIS – MARILYN, née D’Andria. In loving memory of a dearest mother and grandmother on the 24th anniversary of her death. Kenneth and Sarah, Simon and Nicky, Edward and Anna, Nicky and Jean-Paul, Alan and Faye and her 13 grandchildren. A prayer is kindly solicited.

RAUSI – ALBERT. On the fifth anniversary of his passing away. Remembered with love Albert, Stephen and Veronica, in-laws, grandchildren.

