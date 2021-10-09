Obituary

BONELLO. On October 8, MARIE, of Paola and residing in St Julian’s, aged 71, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her husband Ino, her sons David and his wife Ruth, Chris, Edward and Maxine, Francesco and Leanne, her beloved grandchildren Julia and Elsa, her brothers and sisters, their respective families, her sister in-law, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortege leaves Mater Dei Hospital today, Saturday, October 9, at 9.30am for Christ the King parish church, Paola, where Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 10am followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata cemetery. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

PARIS – MARILYN, née D’Andria. In loving memory of a dearest mother and grandmother on the 25th anniversary of her death. Kenneth and Sarah, Simon and Nicky, Edward and Anna, Nicky and Jean-Paul, Alan and Faye and her 13 grandchildren. Requiescat in pace.

RAUSI. Treasured memories of ALBERT, on the sixth anniversary of his passing away. Albert, Stephen, Veronica, in-laws and grandchildren.

SALT – MONICA. In loving memory of a dear mother and grandmother, today being the first anniversary of her demise. Sadly missed by her son Douglas, his wife Joanne and grandchildren Sacha, Nicola, Lisa and Sienna. May the Lord grant her eternal rest.

SALT – MONICA. In loving memory of my dear sister on the first anniversary of her passing away. So sadly missed. Josephine and all the family. May she rest in peace.

