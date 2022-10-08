OBITUARIES

AZZOPARDI. On October 6, Emmanuel, of C. Azzopardi & Sons, Valletta, aged 83, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He will be always loved and remembered by his wife Emma née Mifsud, his children Sandro, Michelle, her husband John and Karl. His beloved grandchildren Stephanie, Andrew, Alexia, Luke, Kristina and Valentina. His brothers and sisters, Ina widow of Dr Joseph Ciappara, Paul and his wife Eldred, Yvonne widow of his recently late brother Joseph, Alda and her husband Dr Charles Delicata and Lucienne widow of his brother Anton. His in-laws Edwin and his wife Mary, Rose widow of John, Henry and his wife Marcelle, Tony and his wife Jeanette, his nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends.

The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Monday, October 10, at 1.45pm, for Mellieħa parish church, where Mass to celebrate his life will be said at 2.30pm, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. The family would appreciate if instead of flowers, donations are made to Hospice Malta, Balzan. He will live forever in our hearts.

Lord, grant him eternal rest.

CASSAR. On October 7, MIRIAM, k/a Minnie, originally from Sliema, passed away at her home in Mosta, aged 81, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her brother Edgar Paul and his wife Mary Rose, her sister Julie and her husband Carmel, her nephew David, niece Angie and her husband Antoine, her great-grandnieces Ria and Maria, many relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Tuesday, October 11, at 8am for St Gregory parish church, Sliema, where a Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 8.45am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, would be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

COST-CHRETIEN. On October 6, at Mater Dei Hospital, HENRY, aged 84, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his beloved wife Virginia, his children Patrick, Kathleen, Sean, Sarah and all their respective spouses, his grandchildren, great-grandchild, his brothers and sister, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends.

Funeral Mass præsente cadavere will be said tomorrow, Monday, October 10, at Our Lady of Sorrows, St Paul’s Bay parish church, at 8am, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request, but donations to Hospice Malta, Balzan, will be greatly appreciated.

Lord, grant him eternal rest.

FENECH. On October 6 at Mater Dei Hospital, Charlie, aged 83, known as tal-Buttar, of Qormi, residing at Mellieħa, went to meet the Risen Lord comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Doris, his children David, Ruben and his partner Rhonda, Isabella widow of his son Albert, Manuel and his wife Christine, his grandchildren William, Rya, Alec, Cassidy and Jake, his brothers and sisters, in-laws and their respective spouses, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends.

The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Monday, October 10, at 2.30pm, for the parish church of St Sebastian, Qormi, where Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 3pm followed by interment in the family grave at Qormi cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, would be appreciated.

Lord, grant him eternal rest.

HILI – Rose, widow of Joseph. On October 8 at St James Capua Hospital. She leaves to mourn her loss Hector Naudi, widower of her daughter Marika, Beppe and his partner Kathia, Marin and his wife Erika, Paul and his wife Angela, Lilla and her husband Gino Cutajar, Melo and his partner Karen, and her daughters-in-law Edith and Fiona, her grandchildren Karl and his wife Nadine, Bianca and her husband Daniel Anastasi, Dirk and his wife Frederica, Michela and her husband Philip Borg, Edward and his wife Audrey, Alexia and her husband Michael Borg Olivier, Tina, Michael and his partner Jade, Miguel and his wife Robin, Kira and her husband David Curmi, Keith and his partner Emma, Annabel and her partner Yannick, Peter and his wife Michaela, and Mark, her great-grandchildren Martina, Michael, Amy, Max, Paula, Zach, Leah, Maia, Jack, Laila, Joe, Polo, Alec, Ana, India and George, her carer Mae, other relatives and friends.

The funeral leaves St. James Capua Hospital Hospital on Tuesday, October 11, for Our Lady of Mount Carmel parish church, Balluta where Mass praesente cadavere will be celebrated at 8.30am No flowers by request but donations to Dar tal-Providenza will be greatly appreciated.

MINTER – MICHELLE (Shelley) née Sant Fournier, late lamented wife of Geoffrey Howard Minter and mother of James, Tamara and Melita. A memorial service will be said on November 10, at the church of the Immaculate Conception, Farm Street, Mayfair, London, at 2.30pm. A Malta memorial Mass will be said on December 8, at St Catherine’s Convent church, Republic Street, Valletta at 10.30am.

IN MEMORIAM

FENECH. In loving memory of our dearly beloved FREDERICK on the first anniversary of his meeting the Risen Lord. So loved and so missed. Always in our hearts and prayers. Maryrose, Josanne and Michael, Thomas and Ann, his grandchildren Thomas, Robert, Georgina, Matthew and Thomas and their families. All Masses said at St Julian’s parish church, on October 9, will be for the repose of his soul.

PARIS – MARILYN, née D’Andria. In loving memory of a dearest mother and grandmother on the 26th anniversary of her death. Kenneth and Sarah, Simon and Nicky, Edward and Anna, Nicky and Jean-Paul, Alan and Faye and her 13 grandchildren. Requiescat in pace.

RAUSI. Treasured memories of ALBERT, on the seventh anniversary of his passing away. Albert, Stephen, Veronica.

SALT – MONICA. Wonderful memories of a loving sister today the second anniversary of her demise. Sadly missed by Josephine and family. Lord, grant her eternal rest.