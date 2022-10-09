OBITUARIES

AZZOPARDI. On October 6, Emmanuel, of C. Azzopardi & Sons, Valletta, aged 83, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He will be always loved and remembered by his wife Emma née Mifsud, his children Sandro, Michelle, her husband John and Karl. His beloved grandchildren Stephanie, Andrew, Alexia, Luke, Kristina and Valentina. His brothers and sisters, Ina widow of Dr Joseph Ciappara, Paul and his wife Eldred, Yvonne widow of his recently late brother Joseph, Alda and her husband Dr Charles Delicata and Lucienne widow of his brother Anton. His in-laws Edwin and his wife Mary, Rose widow of John, Henry and his wife Marcelle, Tony and his wife Jeanette, his nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends.

The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Monday, October 10, at 1.45pm, for Mellieħa parish church, where Mass to celebrate his life will be said at 2.30pm, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. The family would appreciate if instead of flowers, donations are made to Hospice Malta, Balzan. He will live forever in our hearts.

Lord, grant him eternal rest.

CASSAR. On October 7, MIRIAM, k/a Minnie, originally from Sliema, passed away at her home in Mosta, aged 81, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her brother Edgar Paul and his wife Mary Rose, her sister Julie and her husband Carmel, her nephew David, niece Angie and her husband Antoine, her great-grandnieces Ria and Maria, many relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Tuesday, October 11, at 8am for St Gregory parish church, Sliema, where a Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 8.45am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, would be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

COST-CHRETIEN. On October 6, at Mater Dei Hospital, HENRY, aged 84, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his beloved wife Virginia, his children Patrick, Kathleen, Sean, Sarah and all their respective spouses, his grandchildren, great-grandchild, his brothers and sister, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends.

Funeral Mass præsente cadavere will be said tomorrow, Monday, October 10, at Our Lady of Sorrows, St Paul’s Bay parish church, at 8am, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request, but donations to Hospice Malta, Balzan, will be greatly appreciated.

Lord, grant him eternal rest.

FENECH. On October 6 at Mater Dei Hospital, Charlie, aged 83, known as tal-Buttar, of Qormi, residing at Mellieħa, went to meet the Risen Lord comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Doris, his children David, Ruben and his partner Rhonda, Isabella widow of his son Albert, Manuel and his wife Christine, his grandchildren William, Rya, Alec, Cassidy and Jake, his brothers and sisters, in-laws and their respective spouses, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends.

The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Monday, October 10, at 2.30pm, for the parish church of St Sebastian, Qormi, where Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 3pm followed by interment in the family grave at Qormi cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, would be appreciated.

Lord, grant him eternal rest.

HILI – Rose, widow of Joseph. On October 8 at St James Capua Hospital. She leaves to mourn her loss Hector Naudi, widower of her daughter Marika, Beppe and his partner Kathia, Marin and his wife Erika, Paul and his wife Angela, Lilla and her husband Gino Cutajar, Melo and his partner Karen, and her daughters-in-law Edith and Fiona, her grandchildren Karl and his wife Nadine, Bianca and her husband Daniel Anastasi, Dirk and his wife Frederica, Michela and her husband Philip Borg, Edward and his wife Audrey, Alexia and her husband Michael Borg Olivier, Tina, Michael and his partner Jade, Miguel and his wife Robin, Kira and her husband David Curmi, Keith and his partner Emma, Annabel and her partner Yannick, Peter and his wife Michaela, and Mark, her great-grandchildren Martina, Michael, Amy, Max, Paula, Zach, Leah, Maia, Jack, Laila, Joe, Polo, Alec, Ana, India and George, her carer Mae, other relatives and friends.

The funeral leaves St. James Capua Hospital Hospital on Tuesday, October 11, for Our Lady of Mount Carmel parish church, Balluta where Mass praesente cadavere will be celebrated at 8.30am No flowers by request but donations to Dar tal-Providenza will be greatly appreciated.

MINTER – MICHELLE (Shelley) née Sant Fournier, late lamented wife of Geoffrey Howard Minter and mother of James, Tamara and Melita. A memorial service will be said on November 10, at the church of the Immaculate Conception, Farm Street, Mayfair, London, at 2.30pm. A Malta memorial Mass will be said on December 8, at St Catherine’s Convent church, Republic Street, Valletta at 10.30am.

IN MEMORIAM

FENECH. In loving memory of our dearly beloved FREDERICK on the first anniversary of his meeting the Risen Lord. So loved and so missed. Always in our hearts and prayers. Maryrose, Josanne and Michael, Thomas and Ann, his grandchildren Thomas, Robert, Georgina, Matthew and Thomas and their families. All Masses said at St Julian’s parish church, on October 9, will be for the repose of his soul.

PARIS – MARILYN, née D’Andria. In loving memory of a dearest mother and grandmother on the 26th anniversary of her death. Kenneth and Sarah, Simon and Nicky, Edward and Anna, Nicky and Jean-Paul, Alan and Faye and her 13 grandchildren. Requiescat in pace.

RAUSI. Treasured memories of ALBERT, on the seventh anniversary of his passing away. Albert, Stephen, Veronica.

SALT – MONICA. Wonderful memories of a loving sister today the second anniversary of her demise. Sadly missed by Josephine and family. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In loving memory of a dear wife, mother, grandmother and sister ­– MONICA SALT – on the second anniversary of her passing to eternal life. Sadly missed and always in our thoughts and prayers. Her husband Frank, her children Douglas and his wife Joanne, Alison and her husband Tony, Grahame and his wife Kyra, her grandchildren Joseph, Giorgia, Sacha, Nicola, Lisa, Skye, Sienna and Scarlet, her sister and her in-laws, nephews and nieces. May the Lord grant her eternal rest.

In loving memory of JOHN SCICLUNA on the eighth anniversary of his going to the Father’s house - 20.10.1966 – 06.10.2014. Greatly missed by his mother Marlene, his brother Paul and his wife Nadine, his loving partner Angie and their children Matthew and Daniel, his nephews Nicholas and Marcus, aunts, uncles, cousins and other relatives and friends. Rest in peace. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In loving memory of our beloved MARY ROSE FORMOSA, née VASSALLO Grant on the second anniversary of her passing away to eternal life. We miss you greatly, but the joy, love and kindness you shared, live on in the hearts of all whom you touched by your life. Remembered with great love by her parents Frank and Marguerite née Kissaun, her son François, William and Sylvia, Karl and Celine Vassallo Grant, Sophie and Emily Vassallo Grant.

ANNA FARRUGIA, née CASSAR. Unforgettable and treasured memories of a very dear, beloved wife and mother, today the 17th anniversary of her passing away to eternal life. Gone but not forgotten, always in our thoughts and prayers. So sadly missed by her husband Frank, her children Romina and her husband Giuseppe, Duncan and his wife Davina, Rachel and her husband Andrew, Malcolm and his wife Charlene, her grandchildren, her brother and sisters, their families and friends.

Zahra family - Winston V. Zahra together with Winston and Gaby, Trevor and their respective children would like to thank everyone for the overwhelming support they have received following the sad passing of their beloved DORIS ZAHRA in particular they would like to thank the members of the clergy who concelebrated Mass including Monseigneur Victor Grech, Rev. Kan. Fr Michael Agius, Rev. Fr Keith Bonnici and Rev. Fr Evan Caruana, and everyone who was part of the celebration of Doris’ life held on Tuesday the 4th of October. The family would also like to thank all the medical professionals who supported Doris over the past two years and all the staff at Mater Dei Hospital. Furthermore the family are very grateful for the excellent care and support received from the very dedicated team at the Imperial Home in Sliema during Doris’ time there. Finally the family would like to thank all their relatives and friends who have been very close to them at this difficult time and offered immeasurable support. Thank you everyone. We are extremely grateful.

Treasured and unfading memories of ETHELBERT ZAMMIT CORDINA on the first anniversary of his passing away, October 6, 2021. Deeply missed and fondly remembered for his love and sense of humour by his wife Maria, family and numerous friends. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

JESPER JUUL-NIELSEN (founder of Jesper’s Bakery) 1960-2011. In loving memory of a dear husband and wonderful father. Time passes; Memories stay; Loved and remembered everyday. Julia, Monika, Ania and Magda.