Obituary

BRAY. On October 7, at Mater Dei Hospital, ESTHER, widow of Charles, aged 91, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her daughter Joyce, her son Victor, her nephew Isaac and her niece Yanica, and Redent and Claire Decelis and her family.

The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Tuesday, October 10, for Sacro Cuor parish church, Sliema, where Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 9am followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery.

Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

PARIS – MARILYN, née D’Andria. In loving memory of our dearest mother and grandmother on the 27th anniversary of her death. Kenneth and Sarah, Simon and Nicky, Edward and Anna, Nicky and Jean-Paul, Alan and Faye, and her 13 grandchildren. Requiescat in pace.

RAUSI. Treasured memories of ALBERT, on the eighth anniversary of his passing away. Albert, Stephen, Veronica.

ANNA FARRUGIA, née CASSAR Unforgettable and treasured memories of a very dear, beloved wife and mother, today the 18th anniversary of her passing away to eternal life. Gone but not forgotten, Always in our thoughts and prayers. So sadly missed by her husband Frank, her children Romina and her husband Giuseppe, Duncan and his wife Davina, Rachel and her husband Andrew, Malcolm and his wife Charlene, her grandchildren, her brother and sisters, their families and friends.

To book an obituary or an In Memoriam notice from Monday to Friday – during office hours (8am-4pm) – e-mail classified@timesofmalta.com. On Saturday and Sunday, all day, and Monday to Friday after office hours, e-mail night@timesofmalta.com.