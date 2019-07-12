Obituaries

AQUILINA CLEWS. On August 30, at Sir Anthony Mamo Oncology Centre, ANTOINETTE (Toni), passed away, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her husband Michael, her son Michael Jnr and his wife Simone Schembri, her daughter Sarah and her husband Ian Busuttil Naudi, her grand­children Kay, Paul and Logan, her sisters Carmen and her husband Alfred Filletti and Jackie and her husband Jude Cassar, her sister-in-law Lauren and her husband Narcy Cala­matta, nephews and nieces, numerous relatives and friends.

Funeral Mass tomorrow, Monday, September 2, at 9.15am, at St John of the Cross parish church, Ta’ Xbiex, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

CAUCHI. On August 31, ANGELE, aged 72, passed peacefully away, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her siblings Pierre, Andre and Cecile, her beloved nieces Alba and Ambra and Edward, her grandnephews Alex and Bianca, numerous relatives and friends. Funeral Mass will be held tomorrow, Monday, September 2, at 9am, at St Julian’s parish church, followed by interment in the family grave at the Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

FORMOSA. On August 31, JOHN, member of the Society of Christian Doctrine (MUSEUM), aged 87, passed peacefully away at Mater Dei Hospital, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his brother Lawrence (SDC mem­ber), Carmelo and his wife Dorothy, his sister Therese, seve­ral nephews and nieces, members of the MUSEUM, relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Monday, September 2, at 8am for Our Lady of Lourdes parish church, San Ġwann, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 8.30am, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to the Society of Christian Doctrine (MUSEUM) will be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

CIANTAR. In loving memory of ANTON, former manager, BoV, on the 17th anniversary of his demise. Fondly remembered by his wife Helen, his daughter Lara, husband Michael, son Mark, in-laws and grandchildren. May the Lord grant him eternal rest.

CIANTAR. Treasured memories of JOSEPHINE, a dearly loved mother and grandmother, espe­cially today the 14th anniversary of her demise. Pierre, Anna, Matthew.

CORSO – TANYA, 31.8.1975. In loving memory of our beloved sister. Forever in our thoughts and prayers, Joyce and Frank.

CRISTINA – ANTHONY. In loving memory of a dear father and grandfather, today the 31st anniversary of his demise. Fondly remembered by his children Marlene, Helen, Luciano, Victor, Joe, Sylvana, their respective spouses and grandchildren.

GALEA. Treasured and unfading memories of our sweet and gentle mummy, LINA, today the sixth anniversary of her passing away to eternal life. So very deeply missed and thought of with each passing day. Forever in the prayers of her daughters Anne Marie, Lorraine and her husband Ronnie, and Victoria, and her grandchildren and their families and her great-grand­children. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

GERMAN – JOSEPHINE, a beloved mother, on the 19th anniversary of her death. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Her son Herman, her granddaughter Arienne, her great-grandchildren, relatives and friends. A prayer is solicited.

MILLER. In loving memory of FRANCIS, today the 21st anniversary of his death. At peace and reunited with his much loved wife Lilian. A wonderful father and adored grandfather, he is sadly missed by his children Madeleine, Joan, Malcolm and Caroline and their families.

NICOLAS. In loving memory of a dear mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, MARY, née De Gaetano, who passed away on September 1, 2009. Always loved and remembered by her daughters Amy, Freda, Joanna, and their families. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

PACE O’SHEA – UNA. In loving memory on the 61st anniversary of her demise. Mina, Elaine and Sarah.

PORTANIER – ALEXANDER. Precious memories on the 39th anniversary of his demise. Lovingly remembered by his sons, daughters, their respective spouses and grandchildren. Always in our thoughts and prayers.

PORTELLI – MARYROSE. In loving memory of a dear sister and aunt on the first year of her meeting with the Lord. Always remembered by her loving sister Connie, nephews, nieces, cousins and friends. May the Lord, grant her eternal rest. A Mass for the repose of her soul will be said tomorrow, Monday, September 2, at 6.30pm, at Tal-Ibraġ parish church.

SMITH. Treasured memories of TOM, beloved husband and father of Corinne and Hannah. Please remember him in your prayers.

SPITERI. In loving memory of FLOWER THERESE on the first anniversary of her demise on September 5, 2018. Fondly remembered by her loving husband Francis, her daughter MaryAnne and husband Mario, her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A Mass for the repose of her soul will be celebrated on Thursday, September 5 at 6.30pm at St Mary’s parish church, Attard.

ZAMMIT – MADALENA, (1919-1959). In loving memory of our dear mother who passed to eternal life 60 years ago. May she rest in peace. Her family.

