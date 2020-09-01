Obituaries

GRECH-TRAPANI. On August 15, notary ANTHONY, also known as Tony, aged 69, during a holiday in Vienna, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his great loss his sisters Maria wife of Lino Ciantar, Anna and Piero Grech, Sylvana wife of Tony Psaila, his nephew and nieces, Daniela wife of Marcus Muscat-Baron, Michael Psaila and Anndrea, Erika wife of Antoine Schembri and Sarah wife of Alan Brincat, besides his dear cousins and friends. Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated tomorrow, Wed-nesday, September 2, at 2pm, at Our Lady of Mount Carmel parish church, Gzira, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations on his behalf to the Salesians, Osanna Pia Home, Sliema, would be appreciated. May the Lord grant him eternal rest.

MAGRO. On Sunday, August 30, GLORIA née Scerri, of Paola, residing at Santa Venera, aged 62, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her great loss her husband Christopher, her beloved children Andrea and Giulia, her brothers Albert and his wife Annette and Victor and his wife Marthese, her sister Monica and her husband Robert, her mother-in-law Maria, in-laws Joseph and his wife Lynn and Anna and her husband Anthony, nephews and nieces, uncles and aunts, cousins, relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital, tomorrow, Wed-nesday, September 2, at 9.30am, for Santa Venera parish church were Mass præsente cadavere will be cele-brated at 10am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but dona-tions to id-Dar tal-Providenza, will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

TABONE. On August 30, at Mater Dei Hospital, LOUIS, aged 76, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family and comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his sad loss, his wife Marianne, his son Julian and daughter-in-law Rosette, his daughter Clare and son-in-law Matthew, grand-children Noah, Neal and Philippa. He will also be dearly missed by his brother Tony and his wife Uschi, his sister Violet, his in-laws, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. Funeral Mass præsente cadavere will be said today, Tuesday, September 1, at 4pm, at Ta’ Ġieżu church, Rabat. The family appreciates if instead of flowers, donations on his behalf are made to Id-Dar tal-Provi-denza, Siġġiewi.

Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

CIANTAR. Treasured memories of JOSEPHINE, a dearly loved mother and grandmother, especially today the 15th anniversary of her demise. Pierre, Anna, Matthew.

CRISTINA – ANTHONY. In loving memory today the 32nd anniversary of his demise. Always fondly remembered by his children Marlene, Helen, Luciano, Victor, Joe, Sylvana, their spouses and beloved grandchildren.

GALEA. Treasured and unfading memories of our sweet, gentle mummy, LINA, today the seventh anniversary of her passing away to eternal life. So very deeply missed and thought of with each passing day. Forever in the prayers of her daughters Anne Marie, Lorraine and Ronnie, and Victoria, her grandchildren and their families and her great-grandchildren. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

GERMAN – JOSEPHINE, a beloved mother, on the 20th anniversary of her death. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Her son Herman, her granddaughter Arienne, her great-grandchildren, relatives and friends. A prayer is solicited.

MILLER. In loving memory of FRANCIS, today the 22nd anniversary of his death. At peace and reunited with his much loved wife Lilian. A wonderful father and adored grandfather, he is sadly missed by his children Madeleine, Joan, Malcolm and Caroline and their families.

PACE O’SHEA – UNA. In loving memory on the 62nd anniversary of her death. Her family.

PORTANIER – ALEXANDER. Precious memories on the 40th anniversary of his demise. Lovingly remembered by his sons, daughters, their res-pective spouses and grand- children. Always in our thoughts and prayers.

SANSONE. In ever loving memory of our dearest brother PIERRE on the first anniversary of his passing away on September 1, 2019. Always in our thoughts and prayers, Liliana, Maria and Louis.

VON BROCKDORFF – EDWARD and MARGARET. Mummy Maggie, daddy Brockie. Always and forever in our hearts. We miss you both so much.

ZAMMIT – LAWRENCE. Trea-sured and unfading memories of a dedicated husband and father on the sixth anniversary of his meeting with the Lord. Deeply missed and fondly re-membered by his wife Sandra, his daughter Maria and sons Ian and Paul, relatives, friends and colleagues. A Mass for the repose of his soul will be celebrated today, at 6.30pm, at Santa Maria parish church, Attard.

