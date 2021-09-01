Obituary

MICALLEF. On August 29, JOAN, of Gżira, aged 70, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her nephew Kenneth Micallef Doublesin and his wife Mariella, her niece Liliana Overend née Micallef Doublesin and her husband Ruben, her beloved grandnephews Maya, Jamie, Giuliana and Antonio, many other relatives and friends. Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated tomorrow, Thursday, September 2, at 8.30am, at the parish church of Our Lady of Mount Carmel, Gżira. Mass will be followed by a private interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant her eternal rest. The family would like to thank the staff at Sir Anthony Mamo Oncology Centre at Mater Dei Hospital and all the nurses at Hospice Malta, Balzan.

In Memoriam

CIANTAR. Treasured memories of JOSEPHINE, a dearly loved mother and grandmother, especially today the 16th anniversary of her demise. Pierre, Matthew and Adam.

CRISTINA – ANTHONY. In loving memory today the 33rd anniversary of his demise. Always remembered by his children Marlene, Helen, Luciano, Victor, Joe and Sylvana, in-laws and grandchildren.

GERMAN – JOSEPHINE. A beloved mother, on the 21st anniversary of her death. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Her son Herman, her granddaughter Arienne, her great-grandchildren, relatives and friends. A prayer is solicited.

MILLER. In loving memory of FRANCIS, today the 23rd anniversary of his death. At peace and reunited with his much loved wife Lilian. A wonderful father and adored grandpa, he is sadly missed by his children Madeleine, Joan, Malcolm and Caroline and their families.

NICOLAS. In loving memory of our dear mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother MARY née De Gaetano who passed away on September 1, 2009. Forever loved and always remembered by her daughters Amy, Freda, Joanna and their families. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

PORTANIER – ALEXANDER. Precious memories on the 41st anniversary of his demise. Lovingly remembered by his sons, daughters, their respective spouses and grandchildren. Always in our thoughts and prayers.

SANSONE. In ever loving memory of our dearest brother PIERRE on the second anniversary of his passing away on September 1, 2019. Always in our thoughts and prayers, Liliana, Maria and Louis.

VON BROCKDORFF. Thinking of you daddy BROCKY, with love from us all.

ZAMMIT – LAWRENCE. In loving memory of a dedicated husband and father on the seventh anniversary of his meeting with the Lord. Deeply missed and fondly remembered by his wife Sandra, his daughter Maria and sons Ian and Paul, relatives and friends. Masses in Lawrence’s memory will be celebrated today at 8am at Guardamangia parish church and at 6.30pm at Attard parish church.

To book an obituary or an ‘In Memoriam’ email classified@timesofmalta.com or night@timesofmalta.com after office hours.