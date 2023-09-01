Obituaries

GATT. On August 31, at Simblija Care Home, SIMON, aged 70, of Swieqi, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family and comforted by the rites of the Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Marina, his daughter Giulia and her husband George Preca, his brother Leo and his wife Maria, his sister Lorraine Ferris, widow of Anthony, his nephews Matthew and Becky, Julian, Gabriel and Diane, and Luke, his in-laws Joanna and Robert Curmi, Doriette and Alex Abela, and other nephews and nieces. Mass presente cadavere will be said at Ibrag parish church tomorrow, Saturday, September 2 at 9am. This will be followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. The family wishes to thank the staff of Simblija Care Home, as well as the staff of St James Hospital, for their care and dedication. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

GRECH. On August 26, MONICA, née Micallef, widow of Austin, aged 78, of Sliema passed away peacefully surrounded by her family and comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her great loss her beloved children Michelle and her husband Ivan Overend, Robert and his wife Anita, her treasured grandchildren Rebecca, Nicholas and Luke, her sister Marisa and her husband Paul Spiteri, her sister-in-law Rose Gonzi and Anne Grech, their respective families, relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Saturday, September 2, at 9am, for Stella Maris parish church, Sliema, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 9.30am, followed by interment at Lija cemetery. Lord, grant her eternal rest. Special thanks to all the dedicated staff of the ITU at Mater Dei Hospital for their sterling work and exceptional care.

GRECH SANT. On August 30, at his residence, ANTHONY JOHN passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his irreparable loss his beloved wife Moira, his children Anthony and his partner Amanda, Janika and her husband Jerome Licari and Keith and his partner Josette, his dearest grandchildren Petra, Philippa, Pia and Giovanni, his siblings Mariella and her husband Charles Busuttil, Joseph and his wife Anna and Marie Therese, Medea, Maya, his nieces and nephews, cousins, other relatives and numerous friends. The funeral cortège leaves his residence tomorrow, Saturday September 2, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at Santa Maria parish church, Attard, at 9am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to the Hospice Malta, Balzan and Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest. We who have loved him in life, let us not forget him after death.

GRIXTI. On August 30, at Mater Dei Hospital, MARTHA, of Rabat, aged 92, widow of Anthony Grixti, passed away peacefully. She leaves to mourn her loss her children Lina and her husband Louis Ferrante, Tanya and her husband Salvino Farrugia, Marisa and her husband Martin Xuereb, Sonny and his wife Maria, Norbert and his wife Moira, Darren and his wife Monica, her grandchildren Brian, Clive, Nyala, Aidan, Kelly, Andre, Jean Paul, Michela, Nicky, Darren, their respective spouses, her 12 great-grandchildren, her sister Mary Saliba, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital today, Friday, September 1, at 2.30pm for St Dominic’s church, Rabat, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 3pm, followed by interment at Burmarrad cemetery. Lord, grant her eternal rest. Thanks go to the management and staff at Villa Messina.

MAGRO. On August 29, at Mater Dei Hospital, RITA, aged 88, of Sliema, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy church. She leaves to mourn her loss her husband Arthur, her son Edward and his wife Sylvana, her daughter-in-law Karen, wife of her late son Austin, her nephews and nieces, her in-laws, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital today, Friday, September 1, at 9am, for Jesus of Nazareth parish church, Sliema, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 9.30am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Puttinu Cares will be appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

Requiem Mass

Today being the trigesime die since the passing of ROSE MARIE VELLA, please remember her in your prayers. A Mass for the repose of her soul will be said tomorrow, September 2, at Stella Maris parish church, Sliema, at 5.30pm. Relatives and friends are welcome to attend.

In Memoriam

BOZZINO – JOSEPH MANUEL. Remembering a most beloved husband, father and grandfather on this fourth anniversary of his passing to eternal life. Always in our hearts. Margaret, Julius, Justin and their families. May he rest in peace.

CIANTAR. Treasured memories of JOSEPHINE, a dearly loved mother and grandmother, especially today the 18th anniversary of her demise. Pierre, Matthew and Adam.

CRISTINA – ANTHONY. In loving memory, today the 35th anniversary of his demise. Always remembered by his children Marlene, Helen, Luciano, Victor, Joe and Sylvana, in-laws and grandchildren.

GALEA. Treasure and unfading memories of our sweet, gentle mummy LINA, today the 10th anniversary of her passing away to eternal life. So very deeply missed and thought of with each passing day. Forever in the prayers of her daughters Anne Marie, Lorraine and Ronnie and Victoria, her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

MILLER. In loving memory of FRANCIS, today the 25th anniversary of his death. At peace and reunited with his much loved wife Lilian. A wonderful father and adored grandpa, he is sadly missed by his children Madeleine, Joan, Malcolm, Caroline and their families.

NICOLAS. In loving memory of a beloved and caring mother, MARY, née De Gaetano, who passed away on September 1, 2009. Always loved and remembered by her daughters Amy, Freda and Joanna and their respective families. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

PORTANIER – ALEXANDER. Treasured memories on the 43rd anniversary of his demise. Lovingly remembered by his family. Always in our thoughts and prayers.

SANSONE. In ever loving memory of our dearest brother PIERRE on the fourth anniversary of his passing away on September 1, 2019. Always in our thoughts and prayers, Liliana, Maria and Louis.

ZAMMIT – LAWRENCE. Treasured and unfading memories of a dedicated husband and father on the ninth anniversary of his meeting the Lord. Deeply missed and fondly remembered by his wife Sandra, his daughter Maria and husband Clayton Brincat and his sons Ian and Paul, relatives and friends. Mass in Lawrence’s memory will be celebrated today at 6.30pm at Attard parish church.

KENNETH VALENZIA. Remembering Kenneth Valenzia, who passed away one year ago. Sadly missed by his family, relatives, and friends. May he rest in peace.

