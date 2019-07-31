Obituaries

AGIUS. On September 7, IAN of Gżira, aged 61, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his mother Adelina, his brothers Vincent and his wife Josette, Anthony and his wife Marcon, his nephew Robert and his wife Rachel, his niece Rebecca, cousins, other relatives and friends.

The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital, tomorrow, Wednesday, September 11, at 8am, for Our Lady of Mount Carmel parish church, Gżira, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 8.30am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

FALZON. On September 7, at Mater Dei Hospital, MARIO, aged 68, passed away peacefully. He leaves to mourn his sad loss his partner Pamela, her children Neal and Erika, as well as their respective spouses Alexandra and Matthew. Mass præsente cadavere will be said on Thursday, September 12, at 10am, at St Helen’s Basilica, Birkirkara. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

PACE. On September 7, at his residence, RONALD J., of Sliema, aged 92, passed away peacefully into God’s loving arms. He leaves to mourn his loss his beloved wife Adelina, his children Hugh and Cheryl, Alfred and Joanna, Margaret and Carol, Patricia and Michael, Brigitte, Christopher and Nando, his beloved grandchildren and great-grandchildren, his sisters Edith, Benna and Dora, his sister-in-law Rose, nephews and nieces, his dedicated carers Raycelle and Maria, other relatives and friends. The funeral service will be held at St Julian’s parish church, today, Tuesday, September 10, at 9am, where Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated. No flowers by request but donations to id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi will be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

ZAMMIT. On September 9, MARY nèe Vella, widow of John Felix, passed away peacefully in the presence of her family at St James Hospital, Sliema. She leaves to mourn her loss her children Anna Zammit, Dorothy, wife of Richard Galea Debono, Mark Zammit and Marielle Cassar; her siblings Lydia, wife of Cecil Blake, and Alfred Vella; her grandchildren Matthew Galea Debono and his wife Analise, John Luke Zammit and his wife Emma and Petra Galea Debono; her nephew James Blake and his wife Sherylann; her nieces Audrey Xuereb and her husband Mark, and Lara Vella; her great- grandchildren Maya, Mathilda and Faye; friends and other relatives. Mass will be celebrated tomorrow, Wednesday, Sep-tember 11, at 9.30am at Stella Maris parish church, Sliema, followed by inter-ment in the family chapel at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request, but donations to the Richmond Foundation would be appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest. Special thanks to her doctors and the staff at St James Hospital and Simblija Care Home.

In Memoriam

BRUNO – FRANCO. In loving memory on the 13th anniversary of his demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. His family.

CAMILLERI – MARIE. Forever remembered with love and gratitude. Always in our thoughts and prayers Anna, Joe and Anna.

FALZON – NINETTE. Today the 19th anniversary of her demise. Fondly remembered by her husband Stephen, her children Claude and Aaron.

GAUCI – OLGA. Loving memories of a wonderful mother and grandmother on the 21st anni-versary of her death. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Phyllis, Neville, Tania, Paul and their families. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

MIZZI – ALBERT. Remembering my brother with love and great affection. Sophie.

MIZZI – BERTIE. In loving memory of a beloved husband, father and grandfather on the fourth anniversary of his passing. Sadly missed and fondly remembered by Elda, Alec, Bernie and Stephie.

SULLIVAN – EDWIDGE. In loving memory of a beloved mother and grandmother on the 20th anniversary of her demise. Lovingly remembered and sorely missed by Christine and Joe, Claire and Pat, Nikki, Andrew, Sarah, Christian, Lexi and Keith. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

To book an obituary or an ‘In Memoriam’ email classified@timesofmalta.com or night@timesofmalta.com after office hours.