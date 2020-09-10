Obituaries

GAUCI. On September 7, CARMELO known as Lino, of St Paul’s Bay, aged 79, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his great loss, his wife Mary, his children Joanne and her husband Noel, Antoine and his wife Romina, his grandchildren Matthew, Rebecca, Marylise and Dylan, his brothers Vince and Martin, his sister Marion and their respective families, in-laws and their families, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Friday, September 11, at 7am, for Maria Addolorata parish church, St Paul’s Bay, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 8am, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, would be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

VELLA. On September 8, at Mater Dei Hospital ALFRED of Mellieħa, aged 85, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss, his beloved wife Mary Joan, his children Annette and her husband Alexander Sammut, Claire and her husband Lawrence Bonavia, Ingrid and her husband Douglas John Falzon, Joseph and his wife Eleanor, his grandchildren Daniel, Andrea, Alexandra, Luigi, Nicholas, Giovanni, Michele and Francesco, his brother Victor and his wife Victoria of Australia, his sister Mary and her husband Joseph Borg, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Saturday, September 12, at 2pm, for Our Lady of Victories parish church, Mellieħa, where Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at 3pm, followed by interment at the Queen of Victories Cemetery, Mellieħa. No flowers by request but donations to Mellieħa parish church for the restoration of the National Sanctuary of Our Lady of Mellieħa, would be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

AGIUS. Remembering ALBERT known as Bertie, today, six months after his passing and on what would have been his 87th birthday. The 6.30pm Mass said today at the Carmelite parish church, Balluta, will be offered for the repose of his soul. May he rest in peace. Phyllis, Robert and Joanna, Michael, Bernard and Jarek.

BONETT – MICHAEL J. In loving memory of a dear father and grandfather, today the 24th anniversary of his passing. Always in our thoughts and prayers, much loved and never forgotten. His family.

FALZON – NINETTE. Unfading memories of a much loved wife and mother on the 20th anniversary of her demise. Her husband Stephen, her children Claude and Aaron.

GAUCI – OLGA. Loving memories of a wonderful mother and grandmother on the 22nd anniversary of her death. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Phyllis, Neville, Tania, Paul and their families. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

MIZZI – ALBERT. Remembering my brother with love and great affection. Sophie.

MIZZI – BERTIE. In loving memory of a beloved husband, father and grandfather on the fifth anniversary of his passing. Sadly missed and fondly remembered by Elda, Alec, Bernie and Stephie.

SULLIVAN – EDWIDGE. In loving memory of a beloved mother and grandmother on the 21st anniversary of her demise. Lovingly remembered and sorely missed by Christine, Claire and Pat, Nikki, Andrew, Sarah, Christian, Lexi and Keith. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

Lost

On Tuesday, September 8, passport belonging to Al-Sultani Mohammed Jabbar Abbood. If found please phone 00352 691824963.

