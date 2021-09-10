Obituaries

APAP BOLOGNA SCEBERRAS D’AMICO INGUANEZ. On September 7, at his home in Mdina, the most noble Prof. CARMEL, baron of Djar il-Bniet and of Buqana, passed away peacefully to eternal life, comforted by the rites of Holy Church, aged 82. He leaves to mourn his loss his beloved wife Ann, née Cassar Torreggiani, his son Francesco, his daughter Kristina and her husband Prof. Paul Sant Cassia, his son James and his wife Jeanette née Battles, his daughter Stephanie and her husband Dr Martin Testaferrata Moroni Viani, his grandchildren Austin, Alexander, Adam, Nicholas, Martina and Sophia, his sister Marlene and her husband Austin Attard Montalto, his in-laws, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral will take place tomorrow, Saturday, September 11, at the Metropolitan Cathedral, Mdina, where Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at 10.30am. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

LANFRANCO. On September 8, GUIDO, passed away peacefully, aged 90. His loss is mourned by his wife Salvina, his children Sandro, Nurtan, Graziella and Stephen; his grandchildren Maia and Andrew, Kurt and Shianne, Amik and John, Greta and Boris; his great-grandchildren Hayley, Michael and Ema. He is also survived by his four brothers, Antoine, Josie, Robert and Edwin, and their spouses, and by his in-laws, nephews and nieces and by Celine Schembri Wismayer and Claude Marguerat.The funeral will be held tomorrow, Saturday, September 11, at 9am, at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart sanctuary, Sliema.The family would like to thank all the staff at The Imperial nursing home, Sliema, for their dedicated and impeccable care during his last days. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

BONETT. In loving memory of MICHAEL J. on the 25th anniversary of his passing. Always in our thoughts and prayers. His family. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

CAMILLERI – MARIE. Forever remembered with love and gratitude. Always in our thoughts and prayers Anna, Joe and Anna.

FALZON – NINETTE. Today, the 21st anniversary of her death. Fondly remembered by her husband Stephen, children Claude and Aaron.

GAUCI – OLGA. Loving memories of a wonderful mother and grandmother on the 23rd anniversary of her death. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Phyllis, Neville, Tania, Paul and their families. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

MIZZI – ALBERT. Remembering my brother with love and great affection. Sophie.

MIZZI – BERTIE. In loving memory of a beloved husband, father and grandfather on the sixth anniversary of his passing. Sadly missed and fondly remembered by Elda, Alec, Bernie and Stephie.

SULLIVAN – EDWIDGE. In loving memory of a beloved mother and grandmother on the 22nd anniversary of her demise. Lovingly remembered and sorely missed by Christine, Claire and Pat, her grandchildren Nikki, Andrew, Sarah, Christian, Lexi and Keith. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

VELLA – RAYMOND. Remembering our beloved director on the first anniversary of his demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Your staff at RVC.

To book an obituary or an ‘In Memoriam’ email classified@timesofmalta.com or night@timesofmalta.com after office hours.