PORTELLI. On September 6, LINA née Borg, of Sliema, went to meet the Risen Lord, reunited with the love of her life Aldo and her beloved shadow, granddaughter Laura. She leaves to mourn her loss, her daughters Christine and her husband John Montague, Louise and her husband Douglas Thomson and Catherine and her husband Ian Pace, her grandchildren Holly, Sam, Alexander, Stephen, Emily and Christian together with their partners, great-grandchildren Daniel and Olivia, her brother Joseph Borg and his wife Agnes, her sisters Lycia widow of the late Paul Vella, Doris Borg and Jane and her husband William Shaw, in-laws, nephews, nieces and friends. The funeral Mass, præsente cadavere, will be said on Monday, September 12, at Stella Maris parish church, Sliema, at 9.30am, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

BONETT – MICHAEL. Today being the 26th anniversary of his passing. A beloved husband, father and grandfather. Sadly missed always. Censina, Simon, Jackie, Christine, Nicole and Michaela.

CAMILLERI – MARIE. Forever remembered with love and gratitude. Always in our thoughts and prayers Anna, Joe and Anna.

FALZON – NINETTE. Today, the 22nd anniversary of her death. Remembered by her husband Stephen, children Claude and Aaron.

GAUCI – OLGA. Loving memories of a wonderful mother and grandmother on the 24th anniversary of her death. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Phyllis, Neville, Tania and their families. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

MIZZI – ALBERT. Remembering my brother with love and great affection. Sophie.

MIZZI – BERTIE. In loving memory of a beloved husband, father and grandfather on the seventh anniversary of his passing. Sadly missed and fondly remembered by Elda, Alec, Bernie and Stephie.

SULLIVAN – EDWIDGE. In loving memory of a beloved mother and grandmother on the 23rd anniversary of her demise. Lovingly remembered and sorely missed by Christine, Claire and Pat, her grandchildren Nikki, Andrew, Sarah, Christian, Lexi and Keith. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

