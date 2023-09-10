Obituaries

CALLEJA – KARL, passed away on September 6, aged 65. He leaves to mourn his loss his beloved children Mikiel and his wife Michelle, Laura and Alfred James, his mother Dorothy Calleja, née Haber, his grandchildren Ivy and Oscar, his ex-wife Isabelle Ragonesi, his ex-partner Sue Caruana, his sister Ingrid and her husband Anthony Gruppetta, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Monday, September 11, at 12.30pm for Our Lady Immaculate parish church Tal-Ibraġ, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 1pm, followed by interment in the family vault at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery.

HEYWOOD. On September 3, at St Joseph’s Hospital, Toronto, Canada, EDGAR, passed away peacefully, aged 82. He leaves to mourn his loss his loving wife Sylvia, his twin sister Florence, his brothers Paul and Vincent, other relatives and friends. May the Lord grant him eternal rest.

SCERRI. ANTHONY, known as George, went to meet the Risen Lord on September 9, aged 91. Always fondly remembered by his wife Mary and his children Marisa and Pierre, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortege leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Tuesday, September 12 at 7.45am for St Dominic parish church, Valletta, where Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 8.30am followed by an interment in the family vault at Qrendi cemetery.

In Memoriam

BARTOLI – LEWIS. In loving memory, on the 43rd anniversary of his death. His daughter Veronica, his son Edmund and their families.

BONETT – MICHAEL J. Fond memories of a much beloved husband, father and grandfather, today the 27th anniversary of his passing. Always in our thoughts and prayers. His family.

CAMILLERI – MARIE. Forever remembered with love and gratitude. Always in our thoughts and prayers Anna, Joe and Anna.

CASSOLA – CHRISTINE. In fond memory of a dear mother and grandmother on the second anniversary of her passing away to eternal life. Fondly remembered and greatly missed by her husband John, her children Edward and his wife Claire, and Mark and his wife Patricia, her grandchildren Luke, Julia, Mathias and Damian, as well as other family members and friends. Mass for the repose of her soul will be celebrated on Tuesday, September 12 at 9.30am at Stella Maris parish church, Sliema. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

FALZON – NINETTE. Today, the 23rd anniversary of her death. Fondly remembered by her husband Stephen and children Claude and Aaron.

GAUCI – OLGA. Loving memories of a wonderful mother and grandmother on the 25th anniversary of her death. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Phyllis, Neville, Tania and their families. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

JACCARINI. In loving memory of our beloved LOUIS on the first anniversary of his passing to eternal life. Sadly missed and never forgotten by his wife Marlene, his children Mylene, John and Paula and their spouses, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

MIZZI – ALBERT. Remembering my brother with love and great affection. Sophie.

MIZZI – BERTIE. In loving memory of a beloved father and grandfather on the eighth anniversary of his passing. Sadly missed and fondly remembered by Alec, Bernie and Stephie.

SEYCHELL – JOE. In loving memory of a beloved husband and an affectionate father on the 44th anniversary of his meeting with the Lord. Deeply missed by his wife Valerie and his son, John Seychell Navarro.

SPITERI – CARMELA. In memory of a loving and caring mother-in-law, on the seventh anniversary of her demise. Always remembered by her daughter-in-law Frida and grandchildren Vicky, Karl and his wife Daniela. A Mass for her repose will be said today, Sunday, September 10, at 11.30am at Our Lady of Good Counsel church, Paceville. Always in our hearts and prayers. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

SULLIVAN – EDWIDGE. In loving memory of a beloved mother and grandmother on the 24th anniversary of her demise. Lovingly remembered and sorely missed by Christine, Claire and Pat, her grandchildren Nikki, Andrew, Sarah, Christian, Lexi and Keith. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In loving memory of JOE SULTANA on the fifth anniversary of his meeting with the Lord. Fondly remembered and greatly missed by his wife Lucy, his children Ruth and her husband Chris, and Mark and his grandchildren Luke, Zack, Sarah and Leander. May he rest in peace.

CARMEL E. GRECH - In loving memory, on the 14th anniversary of his demise on September 12, 2009. Fondly remembered by his daughters Veronica, Marie-Jeanne and Elizabeth, his son Bernard and his wife Sheila, other relatives and friends. Lord grant him eternal rest.

In loving memory of a dear husband and father JOE LA ROSA on the 21st anniversary since he went to meet the Risen Lord. Always in our thoughts and prayers. His loving wife Helen, his son Tonio, his daughters Anna and Marisa, grandson Joe-Joe and granddaughter Helena. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

Dr JOSEPH L. PISANI - on the 16th anniversary of his meeting with the Risen Lord. Dearly remembered and missed by his sons Louis and his wife Clementina, Albert and his wife Anne, Sandro and his wife Margot, and his grandchildren.

In everlasting memory of JUNIE CALLEJA, née CARDONA on the 21st anniversary of her meeting with the Risen Lord, Sept ember 14, 2002. Deeply missed and fondly remembered by her children Edward and his wife Therese, and Dorianne and her husband Stephen, and her grandchildren Katryona, Rebecca, Timothy, Luke Edward and Andrew. Forever in our daily thoughts and prayers. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

On the ninth anniversary of the passing away of PAUL PISANI ✝ September 9, 2014. Always in our hearts; We miss you dearly every day; But we are grateful for the love we shared. Your presence will always be felt in our heart. Your life was a blessing, and your memories a treasure. Rest in peace. Your wife Ina, your son Derrick and his wife Monica and their children Alba and Raphaël, and your daughter Trudy and her husband Michele and their children Gabriele and Gaia.

In loving memory of HEIDI FITZGERALD BONNICI - September 11, 2021 on the second anniversary of her demise. Treasured memories of a beloved wife, mother, daughter and sister. Greatly missed and never forgotten by her husband Tom, her children Ilenia and Benny, her parents Josef and Rita, her brother Eric and his wife Louise and their son, parents-in-law Ben and Gill FitzGerald and brother-in-law George and Tess FitzGerald, other relatives and friends. A Mass for the repose of her soul will be said on Friday, September 15 at 6pm at the University chapel, Msida. May the Lord grant her eternal rest.

To thank

Elizabeth Cassar and all members of the Cassar and Houlton families would like to thank the Rev Clergy who concelebrated the funeral Mass of their beloved GODWIN CASSAR. Thanks also to relatives and friends who attended the Mass as well as those who showed their sympathy by sending cards, flowers, phonedor sent a donation to a charitable institution. Holy Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, September 16 for the repose of Godwin’s soul at 9.30am at Stella Maris parish church, Sliema. Dear Lord, grant him eternal rest.

