BUSUTTIL. On September 10, Sister M. GIOVANNA, of the Franciscan Missionary Sisters of the Immaculate Heart of Mary, aged 77, passed away peacefully at Sir Antony Mamo Oncology Centre comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss the Franciscan Sisters, her brothers, sisters, relatives and friends. Mass praesente cadavere will be held tomorrow, Thursday, September 12, at St Francis Church, Villambrosa Street, Ħamrun, followed by interment in the Franciscan Sisters’ grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

FALZON. On September 7, at Mater Dei Hospital, MARIO, aged 68, departed this life peacefully to meet his father Emanuel, his mother Maria Annunziata and his brother Alfred, who preceded his passing, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to cherish his memory, his siblings Carmen Quintano, Josephine Bonavia, Phyllis, Paul, Saviour, Elizabeth Lofaro and Lillian, in-laws, nephews and nieces, relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital, tomorrow, Thursday, September 12, at 9.30am for St Helena Basilica, Birkirkara, where, at 10am, a celebration of his life, præsente cadavere, will take place, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request, but donations to id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, would be much appreciated. Lift his soul towards you, Oh Lord. May he bask in your realm!

TABONE. On September 9, at Mater Dei Hospital, CARMEN, née Costigan, of Attard, aged 80, went to meet the Risen Christ, surrounded by her family and comforted by the rites of Holy Church, after an illness borne with Christian fortitude. She leaves to mourn her great loss her beloved husband Anthony, her daughters Mariella-Pia and her fiancé Kevin Zahra, and Gabriella, her sisters Anna Costigan and Marie, widow of Fabio Insardà, her in-laws, nephews, nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Friday, September 13, at 8.15am, for Attard parish church, where Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at 9am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Hospice Malta, Balzan, or id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

ZAMMIT. On September 9, MARY nèe Vella, widow of John Felix, passed away peacefully in the presence of her family at St James Hospital, Sliema. She leaves to mourn her loss, her children Anna Zammit, Dorothy, wife of Richard Galea Debono, Mark Zammit and Marielle Cassar; her siblings Lydia, wife of Cecil Blake, and Alfred Vella; her grandchildren Matthew Galea Debono and his wife Analise, John Luke Zammit and his wife Emma and Petra Galea Debono; her nephew James Blake and his wife Sherylann; her nieces Audrey Xuereb and her husband Mark, and Lara Vella; her great-grandchildren Maya, Mathilda and Faye; friends and other relatives. Mass will be celebrated today, Wednesday, September 11, at 9.30am at Stella Maris parish church, Sliema, followed by interment in the family chapel at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant her eternal rest. Special thanks to her doctors and the staff of St James Hospital and Simblija Care Home.

BERNARD – JOY née MICALLEF EYNAUD. Cherished and loving memories always and especially today the 10th anniversary of her demise. Her children, in-laws, grandchildren, great-grand­children. To live in hearts one leaves behind is not to die. Lord grant her eternal rest.

CACHIA – Fr PATRICK CACHIA. Unforgettable and treasured memories of a very dear uncle, specially remembered on his 17th anniversary and sadly missed. Mikela, David, Rachel and Thomas.

CACHIA. In loving and unfading memories of Fr PATRICK CACHIA, today being the 17th anniversary of his demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Marie-Louise and family.

FORMOSA – CAROL. In loving memory of our dear mother, today being the 13th anniversary of her demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Sarah and Ruth.

MILLER – EDWARD. Cherished memories of a beloved father and adored grandfather, especially today, on the 30th anniversary of his death. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Ray and Simone, Gerald, Sarah and Kate.

MOHNANI – PARPATI. In loving memory of a beloved mother and grandmother, today being the 26th anniversary of her demise. Greatly missed by her sons, daughters, in-laws and grandchildren. A prayer for her soul is solicited.

NAUDI. In loving memory of my brother JOE on his anniversary. Mass said today at 6.30pm at Stella Maris parish church, Sliema, will be for his repose. His loving sister Tania and her husband Peter Paul Portelli, niece and nephews.

ZAMMIT – ANTOINETTE, née Quintano, widow of Edgar. Treasured memories of a loving mother and grandmother, tomorrow, September 12, being the 10th anniversary of her demise. Always in the prayers of her children Joe, Elizabeth, Tony, Victor, Norman, Sandra and their families. Tomorrow’s 6.30pm Mass at Tal-Ibraġ parish church will be offered for the repose of her soul and that of our dear late father Edgar.

