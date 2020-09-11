Obituaries

CORDINA. On September 9, at her residence, MIRIAM, née Camilleri of Tal-Ibraġ, aged 66, passed away peacefully, after braving a short illness. She leaves to mourn her great loss her husband Silvio, children Claudia and her husband Daniel, John, Daniela and her partner Fabio, her grandchildren Christina, Carla, Mark and Chiara, her mother-in-law Giorgina, her sisters and brothers and their spouses, her in-laws and their spouses and many other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Saturday, September 12, at 8.30am, for St Julian’s parish church, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 9am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Hospice Malta, Balzan, would be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

VELLA. On September 10, at Mater Dei Hospital, RAYMOND, CEO at RVC Limited, aged 63, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church and surrounded by his family. He leaves to mourn his loss, his wife Yvonne Rose, his children Stefania and her husband Edward and grandson Nicky, Rachel and her husband Jesmond, Nigel and his partner Rachelle and her son Triston, his father Emmanuel, his mother-in-law Maria Assunta, his brothers Paul and his wife Lorna, Vincent and his wife Rimma, Joseph and his wife Sandra, his brother-in-law David and his wife Joan, his nephews and nieces Daniel, Jessica, Abigail, Marija Sara and Gianluca, many relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Saturday, September 12, at 9.30am, for Christ the King Basilica, Paola, where Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at 10am, followed by interment in the family grave at Gudja cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

Requiem Mass

Tomorrow, Saturday’s 9am Mass at il-Kunċizzjoni, Rabat, Malta, will be celebrated for the repose of the soul of PAUL FALZON (Chairman of the Luxol Club). Everyone is invited. Route: Roman House, Bużugrilla, Wied il-Fiddien, Bieb ir-Ruwa, il-Kunċizzjoni. It will be streamlined on il-kuncizzjoni ta’ vera ir-Rabat Malta.

In Memoriam

BERNARD – JOY, née Micallef Eynaud. Cherished and loving memories always and especially today the 11th anniversary of her demise. Her children, in-laws, grandchildren, great-grandchildren. To live in hearts, one leaves behind is not to die. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

FORMOSA – CAROL. In loving memory of our dear mother, today being the 14th anniversary of her demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Sarah and Ruth.

HILI – JOSEPH. In loving memory of a dear husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, tomorrow being the 11th anniversary of his demise. Remembered with love and gratitude by his wife Rose, his children and their families. Tomorrow’s 6.30pm Mass at Tal-Ibraġ parish church will be offered for the repose of his soul.

MILLER – EDWARD. Cherished memories of a beloved father and adored grandfather, especially today, the 31st anniversary of his death. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Ray and Simone, Gerald, Sarah and Kate.

MOHNANI – PARPATI. In loving memory of a beloved mother and grandmother, today being the 27th anniversary of her demise. Always remembered with love by her sons, daughters, in-laws and grandchildren.

To book an obituary or an ‘In Memoriam’ email classified@timesofmalta.com or night@timesofmalta.com after office hours.