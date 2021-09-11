Obituaries

CUSCHIERI. On September 9, at her residence in Sliema, JOSEPHINE, aged 81, passed away peacefully. She leaves to join the risen Lord and her parents John and Mary Cuschieri, to whom she dedicated much of her life. She leaves to mourn her loss her sisters, Sr Sylvia (Olga) of the Order of St Joseph of the Apparition and Marlene Abela, her beloved nephews and nieces Alan, David and Annelise, and Catherine, her cherished great-nephews and nieces Michaela, Raphael, Daniel, Kristina, Lisa, Emma, Julia and Mandy, other relatives and friends.Funeral Mass will be celebrated today, Saturday, September 11, at Stella Maris parish church, Sliema, at 9.30am, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery.Lord, grant her eternal rest.

HALL. On September 8, at St Vincent De Paul Residence, DORIS, aged 90, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her sad loss her brother Francis, her niece MaryAnne, Cousins and friends.Funeral Mass will be said today, Saturday, September 11, at Msida parish church, at 8am. Donations to the Rich-mond Foundation will be greatly appreciated.Lord, grant her eternal rest.

LANFRANCO. On September 8, GUIDO, passed away peace-fully, aged 90. His loss is mourned by his wife Salvina, his children Sandro, Nurtan, Graziella, and Stephen; his grandchildren Maia and Andrew, Kurt and Shianne, Amik and John, Greta and Boris; his great-grandchildren Hayley, Michael and Ema. He is also survived by his four brothers, Antoine, Josie, Robert and Edwin, and their spouses, and by his in-laws, nephews and nieces and by Celine Schembri Wismayer and Claude Marguerat.The funeral will be held today, Saturday, September 11, at 9am, at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart sanctuary, Sliema.Lord, grant him eternal rest.The family would like to thank all the staff at The Imperial nursing home, Sliema, for their dedicated and impeccable care during his last days.

MIFSUD. On September 9, MARY FRANCES, of Sliema, widow of Louis, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family, at the age of 88. She leaves to mourn her loss her children Josette and Mark Grech, Marthese and Godwin Borg, John and Genny, Patrick and Mary, Brian and Rosalind. Her treasured grandchildren Daniela and Neil, Nigel and Michelle, Matthew James and Lindsey, Steven and Stephanie, Sarah, Bekkie and Youssef, James, David, Andrew, Gianluca and Matteo; her great-grandchildren Faith, Lyla, Salma and Luke; her brothers John and Victor Aquilina; in-laws, nephews and nieces, relatives and friends.The funeral leaves Golden Care Home, Naxxar, today, Saturday, September 11, at 1.30pm, for Stella Maris parish church, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 2pm, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery.Lord, grant her eternal rest.Many thanks to all the staff at Golden Care Home, Naxxar, and Simblija Care Home, Naxxar, for their love and dedication towards our mother during the past few years.

ZAMMIT FARRUGIA. MARIE LOUISE, beloved daughter of the late Robert and Iris née Sapiano, residing in Sliema, aged 67, passed away peacefully to eternal life. She leaves to mourn her loss her uncle, aunts, cousins, relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Monday, September 13, at 8.30am, for Sacro Cuor parish church, Sliema, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 9am, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery.Lord, keep our beloved Marie Louise in your embrace.

In Memoriam

CACHIA – Fr PATRICK CACHIA. Unforgettable and treasured memories of a very dear uncle especially remembered on his 19th anniversary and sadly missed. Mikela, David, Rachel and Thomas.

CACHIA. In loving and unfading memories of Fr PATRICK CACHIA being his 19th anniversary of his demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Marie-Louise and family.

FORMOSA – CAROL. In loving memory of our dear mother, today being the 15th anni-versary of her demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Sarah and Ruth.

HILI – JOSEPH. In loving memory of a dear husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, tomorrow being the 12th anniversary of his demise. Remembered with love and gratitude by his wife Rose, his children and their families. Tomorrow’s 12.15pm Mass at Tal-Ibraġ parish church, will be offered for the repose of his soul.

MILLER – EDWARD. Cherished memories of a beloved father and adored grandfather, especially today, the 32nd anniversary of his death. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Ray and Simone, Gerald, Sarah and Kate.

MOHNANI – PARPATI. Che-rished and unfading memories of our beloved mother and grandmother, today being the 28th anniversary of her demise. Never forgotten by her sons, daughters, in-laws and grand-children. May she rest in peace.

Personal

G. Isabel Formosa and her family would like to thank the Rev. clergy who concelebrated Mass, those who attended the funeral, sent flowers and cards, as well as those who called, offered Masses and money to charitable institutions in DAVID PAUL FORMOSA’s name. May the Lord grant him eternal rest.

Sistina art shop

