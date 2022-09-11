Obituaries

GAUCI. On September 9, at St Vincent De Paul Residence, ERNEST, of High Ridge, aged 75, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his great loss his wife Catherine, his children Mark and his partner Ben, Ernest, nephews and nieces Ivanka and Juan Ernesto, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves St Vincent De Paul mortuary, tomorrow, Monday, September 12 at 8am, for Our Lady of Mount Carmel parish church, Balluta, where Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 8.30am, followed by interment in the family grave at the Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Puttinu Cares would be greatly appreciated. Thanks also to the staff of St Vincent De Paul Residence, Kristu Re Ward 3. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

PORTELLI. On September 6, LINA née Borg, of Sliema, went to meet the Risen Lord, reunited with the love of her life Aldo and her beloved shadow, granddaughter Laura. She leaves to mourn her loss her daughters Christine and her husband John Montague, Louise and her husband Douglas Thomson and Catherine and her husband Ian Pace, her grandchildren Holly, Sam, Alexander, Stephen, Emily and Christian together with their partners, great-grandchildren Daniel and Olivia, her brother Joseph Borg and his wife Agnes, her sisters Lycia, widow of the late Paul Vella, Doris Borg and Jane and her husband William Shaw, in-laws, nephews, nieces and friends. The funeral Mass, præsente cadavere, will be said tomorrow, Monday, September 12, at Stella Maris parish church, Sliema, at 9.30am, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

SCHEMBRI. On September 4, at Sir Anthony Mamo Oncology Hospital, CATHERINE, née Cachia, aged 69, of Żabbar, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her sad loss her husband Emmanuel, her children Massimo and his wife Lorna, Joseph and his wife Simonne, Antoinette and Ashraf El Khabuli, Ann Marie and her husband Adel Shkab, and Manuel, her grandchildren John, Maxine, Loran, Julia, Adam, Fatima and Zakaria, her brothers and sisters Tony and his wife Jo, Charlie of Australia, Joe and his wife Doris, Manuel, Giovann and his wife Marisa, Faust, Mario, Frank, Albert, Cettina Bugeja, Edgar and his wife Nathalie, and Mary Grace and her husband Paul Schembri, her in-laws Frans, Joe and and his wife Carmen, Charlie and his wife Julie of Australia, Doris and her husband Victor Borg, and Freddie and his wife Mary, her dearest nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Monday, September 12, at 7.45am for Żabbar parish church where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 8.30am followed by interment at the Santa Marija Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

Requiem Mass

On the eighth anniversary of the demise of VIVIEN E. PACE, Mass for her repose will be said on Friday, September 16 at 6.30pm at the Sanctuary of Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (Madonna tas-Sacro Cuor), Sliema. The attendance of relatives and friends would be appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

ARRIGO – WANDA. Loving and unfading memories of a wonderful mother and grandmother. Please remember her in your prayers. Christine and Victor, Jackie and Hugh.

BARTOLI – LEWIS. In loving memory, on the 42nd anniversary of his death. His daughter Veronica, his son Edmund and their families.

BUSUTTIL. Fondest memories of our dear MARIA CONCETTA on the 37th anniversary of her demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Her daughters Jane and Frans, Maryann and Joseph. Her grandchildren Rayan, Ben and Matthew. A prayer is solicited.

FORMOSA – CAROL. In loving memory of our dear mother, today being the 16th anniversary of her demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Sarah and Ruth.

GALEA – Cherished memories of our dear parents on the 26th anniversary of their demise – GIOVANNA on January 8, 1996 and COSTANTINO on September 13, 1996. Sadly missed by their children Perry, Sr Dolores, David and Joe, and their families. Lord, grant them eternal rest. A prayer is solicited.

GRECH – CARMELO. In loving memory of our dear dad, tomorrow being the 13th anniversary of his demise. Fondly remembered by his children Veronica, Bernard and his wife Sheila, Marie-Jeanne and Elizabeth. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

HILI – JOSEPH. In loving memory of a dear husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, tomorrow being the 13th anniversary of his demise. Remembered with love and gratitude by his wife Rose, his children and their families. Tomorrow’s, 6.30pm Mass at Tal-Ibraġ parish church, will be offered for the repose of his soul.

MILLER – EDWARD. Cherished memories of a beloved father and adored grandfather, especially today, the 33rd anniversary of his death. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Ray and Simone, Gerald, Sarah and Kate.

MIZZI. Treasured memories of our beloved mother ROSE, on the 20th anniversary of her demise. Deeply missed and lovingly remembered by her children and their spouses, Pauline and Raymond, Joanne and Noel, Jesmond and Silvana, her grandchildren, family and friends. A Mass for the repose of her soul will be said on Wednesday, September 14, at the Annunciation church, Tarxien, at 6.30pm. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

MOHNANI – PARPATI. Cherished memories of our mother and grandmother, today being the 29th anniversary of her demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Her sons, daughters, in-laws and grandchildren.

SMITH. In sweet happy memories of TOM, beloved husband of Corinne and cherished father of Hannah who left this life on August 31, 1978. Gone but never forgotten. Please remember him in your prayers.

SEYCHELL – JOE. In loving memory of a beloved husband and an affectionate father on the 43rd anniversary of his meeting with the Lord. Deeply missed by his wife Valerie and his son, John Seychell Navarro.

ZAMMIT – ANTOINETTE née Quintano. Widow of Edgar, treasured memories of a loving mother and grandmother, tomorrow being the 13th anniversary of her demise. Lovingly remembered by her children, in-laws and grandchildren. Tomorrow, Monday, September 12, at 6.30pm, Mass celebrated at Tal-Ibraġ parish church will be offered for the repose of her soul and that of our dear late father Edgar.

In loving memory of CARMEL AZZOPARDI 26.1.1926-17.9.2009 on the 13th anniversary of his passing away to eternal life. Sadly missed and fondly remembered by his wife Marlene, his daughter Maria and her husband Mark Abela, his son Eman, his beloved grandchildren Luke, Benjamin and James, his sister Sr. Josephine FMM, and his brother Alfred. Lord, grant him eternal rest

In everlasting memory of JUNIE CALLEJA, née CARDONA on the 20th anniversary of her meeting with the Risen Lord, Sept ember 14, 2002. Deeply missed and fondly remembered by her children Edward and his wife Therese, and Dorianne and her husband Stephen, and her grandchildren Katryona, Rebecca, Timothy, Luke Edward and Andrew. Forever in our daily thoughts and prayers Lord, grant her eternal rest

In loving memory HEIDI FITZGERALD BONNICI September 11, 2021, on the first anniversary of her demise Treasured memories of a beloved wife, mother, daughter and sister Greatly missed and never forgotten by her husband Tom, her children Ilenia and Benny, her parents Josef and Rita, her brother Eric and his wife Louise, her parents-in-law, relatives and friends. A Mass for the repose of her soul will be said on Friday, September 16 at 6pm at the University chapel, Msida. May the Lord grant her eternal rest

In loving memory of a dear husband and father JOE LA ROSA on the 20th anniversary since he went to meet the Risen Lord. Always in our thoughts and prayers His loving wife Helen, his son Tonio, his daughters Anna and Marisa, grandson Joe-Joe and grand-daughter Helena. Lord, grant him eternal rest

PAUL PISANI September 9, 2014 To Dad Like a Flower that lived in the World, Withstanding the Wind and the Rain, You could stand Tall, Inspire, Give, And take away the Pain. You were finally Chosen, To be Plucked Away. That was a little too Early. But who are we to Say? That Space has not been Filled, Yet our Hearts can’t remain Sealed. Your Tales are told, over and over Again, To our Beloved next Generation, Eternalizing your Love and Spirit, Removing our Cobwebs and Inhibition. With all our love, your wife Ina, your son Derrick and his wife Monica and their children Alba and Raphaël, and your daughter Trudy and her husband Michele and their children Gabriele and Gaia.

In loving memory of JOE SULTANA 11.11.1939 - 11.9.2018 on the fourth anniversary of his meeting with the Lord. Profoundly missed by his wife Lucy, his children Ruth and Mark and their families and his grandchildren Luke, Zack, Sarah and Leander. Lord, grant him eternal rest

On July 8 MARSHA VELLA, née Muscat a dear mother and grandmother passed away peacefully to meet the Risen Christ We would like to thank all who, in any way, have expressed sympathy and condolences with us during this trying two month period. We were truly overwhelmed and comforted. Andrew, Maria and respective families.

