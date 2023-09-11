Obituaries

CALLEJA – KARL, passed away on September 6, aged 65. He leaves to mourn his loss his beloved children Mikiel and his wife Michelle, Laura and Alfred James, his mother Dorothy Calleja, née Haber, his grandchildren Ivy and Oscar, his ex-wife Isabelle Ragonesi, his ex-partner Sue Caruana, his sister Ingrid and her husband Anthony Gruppetta, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital today, Monday, September 11, at 12.30pm for Our Lady Immaculate parish church Tal-Ibraġ, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 1pm, followed by interment in the family vault at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery.

CHIRCOP. On August 31, KARL, of Sliema, residing at Marsaxlokk, aged 48, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of the Holy Church. Dearly missed and fondly remembered by his wife Bianca, his son Michele, his brothers and sisters Marthese, Victoria, John, Cecil, Aldo, Pierre, Antoine, Ray, Lucienne and their respective families, his mother-in-law Maria, his father-in-law Emidio, in-laws Nadia, Abigail, Emma and their respective families, aunties and uncles, cousins, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Wednesday, September 13, at 8am for Our Lady of Mount Carmel church, Balluta, where Mass will be celebrated at 8.30am followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Marija Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

SALIBA. ALFRED, in Whitby, Canada, passed away on Tuesday, September 5, 2023, at the age of 85. Predeceased by his parents Mary and Frank, his siblings Rina (Aquilina) and Reggie. Loving husband of the late Ena (Grech). Devoted dad to Keith (Barbara), Joanne (Aldo), and Kevin (Liz). Proud nannu of Christopher (Krista), Stephanie, Natasha, Amanda, Alex and Nick. Adoring bużnannu to Dominic. He leaves to mourn his loss, his sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, and extended family and friends in Canada, Malta and Australia. Cremation has taken place. A funeral Mass will be held at Holy Family parish church on Thursday, September 14 at 10.30am. Reception to follow at W.C. Town Funeral Chapel, Whitby. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA) would be greatly appreciated by the family. For live streaming details and online condolences, please visit www.wctownfuneralchapel.com.

SULTANA. On September 8, MICHAEL, ex-Director of Education, widower of Mary née Pirotta, aged 92, of Xagħra, Gozo, and residing in Naxxar, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family and comforted by the rites of the Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his great loss, his beloved children Marlene, Ronald, Josette, and Silvana, their respective spouses, his grandchildren and their partners, his great-grand­children, relatives and friends. Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated tomorrow Tuesday, September 12 at 8.45am at Naxxar parish church, followed by interment at Naxxar cemetery. No flowers by request, but donations to Puttinu Cares will be greatly appreciated. Lord grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

CACHIA – Fr PATRICK CACHIA. Unforgettable and treasured memories of a very dear uncle specially remembered on his 21st anniversary and sadly missed. Mikela, David, Rachel and Thomas.

CACHIA. Loving and unfading memories of Fr PATRICK CACHIA, being the 21st anniversary of his demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Marie-Louise and family.

FORMOSA – CAROL. In loving memory of our dear mother, today being the 17th anniversary of her demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Sarah and Ruth.

MILLER – EDWARD. Cherished memories of a beloved father and adored grandfather, especially today, the 34th anniversary of his death. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Ray and Simone, Gerald, Sarah, and Kate.

MOHNANI – PARPATI. In loving memory of a beloved mother and grandmother, today being the 30th anniversary of her passing away. Always remembered by her sons, daughters, in-laws and grandchildren. Kindly remember her in your prayers.

In loving memory HEIDI FITZGERALD BONNICI September 11, 2021On the second anniversary of her demise Treasured memories of a beloved wife, mother, daughter and sister Greatly missed and never forgotten by her husband Tom, her children Ilenia and Benny, her parents Josef and Rita, her brother Eric and his wife Louise and their son, parents-in-law Ben and Gill FitzGerald and brother-in-law George and Tess FitzGerald, other relatives and friends A Mass for the repose of her soul will be said on Friday, September 15 at 6pm at the University chapel, Msida May the Lord grant her eternal rest

