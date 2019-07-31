Obituaries

MIFSUD BONNICI. On September 6, at St George’s Hospital, London, ENRICA ROSE, aged 13, passed away to eternal life, peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her beloved parents Tonio and Pamela, née Scicluna Giusti, her beloved and supporting brother Stefano, her grandparents nannu Antoine, nannu Leopold and nanna Mary, her aunts and uncles, cousins Michela, Cristina, Andrew and Emma, other relatives, friends and teachers and staff members, especially at St Dorothy’s School, Żebbuġ, and Brigitte Gauci Borda School of Dance. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Saturday, September 14, at 8.30am, for St Julian’s parish church, where a Celebration of her Life will start at 9am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Donations to Puttinu Cares will be greatly appreciated. Offerings during the Celebration Mass will also be made in aid of Puttinu Cares. The family encourages attendees to wear bright colours for this celebration. The family would like to thank the management and staff at Rainbow Ward, Sir Anthony Mamo Oncology Centre for their professional care and unrelenting love and support for the family. Thanks also to the staff at the Royal Marsden Hospital, London and other hospitals in the United Kingdom where she received medical care. Special thanks to Puttinu Cares for the extraordinary and selfless support, love and care given throughout Enrica’s illness. The family regret they are unable to receive visitors at this time.

TABONE. On September 9, at Mater Dei Hospital, CARMEN, née Costigan, of Attard, aged 80, went to meet the Risen Christ, surrounded by her family and comforted by the rites of Holy Church, after an illness borne with Christian fortitude. She leaves to mourn her great loss her beloved husband Anthony, her daughters Mariella-Pia and her fiancé Kevin Zahra, and Gabriella, her sisters Anna Costigan and Marie, widow of Fabio Insardà, her in-laws, nephews, nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Friday, September 13, at 8.15am, for Attard parish church, where Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at 9am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Hospice Malta, Balzan, or id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

BUSUTTIL. Fondest memories of a dear mother MARIA CONCETTA on the 34th anniversary of her demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers, Jane and her husband Frans, Maryann and her husband Joseph, grandchildren Rayan, Ben and Matthew. A prayer is solicited.

CAMILLERI. In loving memory of TESSA, today the first anniversary of her passing away. Sadly missed and always remembered by her children Ray and Stephanie, Denise and Bill, Brian, Tim and Corinne, and his grandchildren Alison, Lara, Claire, Victoria, Miguel, John, Becky and Benji.

DINGLI – CATHERINE. In loving memory of dear auntie Kittie on the 10th anniversary of her death. Fondly remembered in our thoughts and prayers. Marguerite and David Fuller and family.

DINGLI – KITTY. In loving memory of our dearest aunt on the anniversary of her death. Always remembered by her nephews and nieces in Malta and Australia.

HILI – JOSEPH. In loving memory of a dear husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, today being the 10th anniversary of his demise. Remembered with love and gratitude by his wife Rose, his children and their families. Today’s 6.30pm Mass at Tal-Ibraġ parish church will be offered for the repose of his soul.

