Obituary

VELLA. On September 10, at Mater Dei Hospital, RAYMOND, CEO at RVC Limited, aged 63, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church and surrounded by his family. He leaves to mourn his loss, his wife Yvonne Rose, his children Stefania and her husband Edward and grandson Nicky, Rachel and her husband Jesmond, Nigel and his partner Rachelle and her son Triston, his father Emmanuel, his mother-in-law Maria Assunta, his brothers Paul and his wife Lorna, Vincent and his wife Rimma, Joseph and his wife Sandra, his brother-in-law David and his wife Joan, his nephews and nieces Daniel, Jessica, Abigail, Marija Sara and Gianluca, many relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital today, Saturday, September 12, at 9.30am, for Christ the King Basilica, Paola, where Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at 10am, followed by interment in the family grave at Gudja cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

BUSUTTIL. Fondest memories of our dear MARIA CONCETTA on the 35th anniversary of her demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Her daughters Jane, wife of Frans, Maryann, wife of Joseph, her grandchildren Rayan, Ben and Matthew. A prayer is solicited.

CACHIA. Fr PATRICK CACHIA. Unforgettable and treasured memories of a very dear uncle specially remembered on his 18th anniversary and sadly missed. Mikela, David, Rachel and Thomas.

CACHIA. Loving and unfading memories of Fr PATRICK CACHIA, being the 18th anniversary of his demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Marie-Louise and family.

CAMILLERI – JONATHAN. In loving memory, today on the fourth anniversary of his demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Yolande and Millie.

CAMILLERI. In loving memory of TESSA, today the second anniversary of her passing. Sadly missed and always remembered by her children Ray and Stephanie, Denise and Bill, Brian and Ira, Tim and Corinne, and her grandchildren Alison, Lara, Claire, Victoria, Miguel, John, Becky and Benji.

HILI – JOSEPH. In loving memory of a dear husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, today being the 11th anniversary of his demise. Remembered with love and gratitude by his wife Rose, his children and their families. Today’s 6.30pm Mass at Tal-Ibraġ parish church will be offered for the repose of his soul.

ZAMMIT – ANTOINETTE, née Quintano, widow of Edgar. Treasured memories of a loving mother and grandmother, today the 11th anniversary of her demise. Lovingly remembered by her children, in-laws and grandchildren. Tomorrow’s 9am Mass celebrated at Our Lady of Good Counsel church, Paceville, will be offered for the repose of her soul and that of our dear late father Edgar.

