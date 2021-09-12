Obituaries

BORG. On September 10, at Mater Dei Hospital, Rita née Fenech, of Sliema, aged 64, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family. Always loved and remembered by her husband Louis, her children Joseph and his wife Diandra, Miguel and his wife Christina, Carl and his wife Angie, her grandchildren Giorgio, Mariah, Kezaya, Kriselle and Joy, her brothers and sisters, in-laws, her mother-in- law Manuela, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital today, Sunday September 12, at 1.30pm, for Our Lady of Mount Carmel, Balluta parish church, Sliema, where Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at 2pm, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Puttinu Cares will be appreciated. The family would like to thank all the staff of Medical Ward 2 at Mater Dei hospital for their work and dedication. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

ZAMMIT FARRUGIA. MARIE LOUISE, beloved daughter of the late Robert and Iris née Sapiano, residing in Sliema, aged 67, passed away peacefully to eternal life. She leaves to mourn her loss her uncle, aunts, cousins, relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Monday, September 13, at 8.30am, for Sacro Cuor parish church, Sliema, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 9am, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, keep our beloved Marie Louise in your embrace.

In Memoriam

ARRIGO – WANDA. Wonderful memories of a loving and sincere mother and grandmother. Christine and Victor, Jackie and Hugh.

BARTOLI – LEWIS. In loving memory, on the 41st anniversary of his death. His daughter Veronica, his son Edmund and their families.

BUSUTTIL. Fondest memories of our dear MARIA CONCETTA on the 36th anniversary of her demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Her daughters Jane, wife of Frans, Maryann, wife of Joseph, her grandchildren Rayan, Ben and Matthew. A prayer is solicited.

GALEA. Cherished memories of our dear parents on the 25th anniversary of their demise. GIOVANNA on 8.1.1996 and COSTANTINO on 13.9.1996. Sadly missed by their children Perry, Sr Dolores, David, Joe and Gaetano, widower of RoseMarie, and their families. A prayer is solicited. Lord, grant them eternal rest.

HILI – JOSEPH. In loving memory of a dear husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, today being the 12th anniversary of his demise. Remembered with love and gratitude by his wife Rose, his children and their families. Today’s 12.15pm Mass at Tal-Ibraġ parish church will be offered for the repose of his soul.

NAUDI. In loving memory of my brother JOE, on his anniversary. His loving sister Tania, Peter Paul Portelli and family.

SEYCHELL – JOE. In loving memory of a beloved husband and an affectionate father on the 42nd anniversary of his meeting with the Lord. Deeply missed by his wife Valerie and his son, John Seychell Navarro.

Sistina art shop

End-of-summer offers! www.sistinaart.com. Home deliveries.

To book an obituary or an ‘In Memoriam’ email classified@timesofmalta.com or night@timesofmalta.com after office hours.