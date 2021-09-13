Obituary

CAMILLERI. On September 11, Fr JOSEPH CAMILLERI, OFM, aged 81, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his Franciscan brothers, his sibling Ganni and his wife Tereza, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends.The funeral cortege leaves Dar tal-Kleru, Birkirkara, today, Monday, September 13, at 7am, for the Franciscan Friary in Rabat, where the body will lie in state between 7.30 and 8.45am. Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 9am, at Ta’ Giezu Church, Rabat, followed by interment in the Chapel of the Franciscan Province at Santa Maria Addolorata cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to charitable institu-tions on his behalf would be greatly appreciated.Lord, grant him eternal rest.

Sistina art shop

End-of-summer offers! www.sistinaart.com. Home deliveries.

To book an obituary or an ‘In Memoriam’ email classified@timesofmalta.com or night@timesofmalta.com after office hours.