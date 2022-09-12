Obituary

JACCARINI. On Saturday, September 10, LOUIS, aged 87, comforted by the rites of Holy Mother Church, went to meet his Creator whom he so loved. He leaves to mourn his loss, his beloved wife of 63 years Marlene née Galea Souchet, his devoted children Mylène and Adrian Meli, John and Sandra, Paula and Simon Schembri, his beloved grandchildren Alexia and Mark, Mark and Sacha, Nicola and Ben, Michela and Rob, Julia and Angelique, Edward and Daniela, Paul and Hannah and Beppe, his adored great-grandchildren Sophie, Sienna, Rafe and Mia. He also leaves to mourn his siblings Rosa, Lilian, Carol and Grace, Hilda and Victor, together with his in-laws Henry, Rita, Lilian, Philip and Margaret and Doreen, his dear carer Ronaldo, nephews, nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral Mass, praesente cadavere, will be celebrated on Wednesday, September 14, at 9.30am, at Stella Maris parish church, Sliema, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Instead of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

EBEJER – SAVIOUR. Treasured memories of our dear father on the 15th anniversary of his demise. Deeply missed by his wife Carmen, his daughters Susan, Gladys and Caroline and their families. Forever in our thoughts and prayers.

HILI – JOSEPH. In loving memory of a dear husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, today being the 13th anniversary of his demise. Remembered with love and gratitude by his wife Rose, his children and their families. Today’s, 6.30pm Mass at Tal-Ibraġ parish church, will be offered for the repose of his soul.

NAUDI. In loving memory of my dear brother JOE, on his anniversary. Always in our thoughts and prayers. His sister Tania and Peter Paul Portelli.

In lovi ng memory of JOSEPHINE OVEREND on the sixth anniversary of her meeting with the Lord. Deeply missed by her husband Enrico, her son Mauro and daughter Tiziana, their families, in-laws, relatives, friends and colleagues. A Mass for the repose of her soul will be said today, Monday, September 12that 6.30pm at Għaxaq parish church. My mind knows you are in a better place where there is no pain. You are at peace. I understand that, I just wish I could explain that to my heart. Lord, grant her eternal rest

