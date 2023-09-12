Obituaries

BORG. On September 10, EMANUELA (Lily) of Santa Venera, residing at Attard, ex-teacher, passed away at the age of 79. She leaves to mourn her great loss her brothers and sisters, Rose and Charles Scerri, Victor and Sylvia Borg, Karmenu and Mary Borg, Mario and Rita Borg, Prof. Mark G. Borg, Natalie and Joe Pisani, and Neville Muscat, widower of her sister Catherine, her nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends.

The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital today, Tuesday, September 12, at 12.50pm for Santa Venera parish church, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 1.30pm, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery.

Lord, grant her eternal rest.

BORG. On September 11, FRANK, aged 76, widower of Nadia née Grima, passed away peacefully at The Imperial, Sliema, surrounded by his loving family and comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his great loss his daughter Clarissa and her husband Mark Sultana and their daughter Annie, his son Frank and his wife Fae and their children Matteo, Bea and Tina, and his beloved Jo. He now joins Nadia and his beloved grandson Cesco in eternal life. He also leaves to mourn his loss his sisters, in-laws, nephews, nieces, and other relatives and friends.

The funeral cortège leaves The Imperial, Sliema, on Thursday, September 14, for Balzan parish church, where Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 8.30am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetary. No flowers by request but donations to Hospice Malta will be greatly appreciated.

Special thanks go to Hospice Malta for their endless support and to the management and staff at The Imperial for their dedication and care.

Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

BUSUTTIL. Fondest memories of our dear MARIA CONCETTA on the 38th anniversary of her demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Her daughters Jane, wife of Frans, and Maryann, wife of Joseph, grandchildren Rayana and Ben and Matthew. A prayer is solicited.

HILI – JOSEPH. In loving memory of a dear father, grandfather and great-grandfather, today being the 14th anniversary of his demise. Remembered with love and gratitude by his children and their families. Today’s 6.30pm Mass at Tal-Ibraġ parish church will be offered for the repose of his soul.

NAUDI. In loving memory of my dear brother JOE on his anniversary. Never forgotten by his sister Tania, Peter Paul Portelli, nephews and niece.

In loving memory of JOSEPHINE OVEREND on the seventh anniversary of her meeting with the Lord. Deeply missed by her husband Enrico, her son Mauro and daughter Tiziana, their families, in-laws, relatives, friends and colleagues. A Mass for the repose of her soul will be said today, Tuesday, September 12th at 6.30pm at Għaxaq parish church. Sometimes you will never know the true value of a moment until it becomes a memory Lord, grant her eternal rest

