Obituary

FORMOSA. On September 12, SAVIOUR of Swieqi, aged 75, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Giorgina, his daughter Ramona and her husband Silvio, his grandsons Joachim and Julian George, his brother Lawrence, his sister Doris and her husband Ronald, in-laws, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Saturday, September 14, at 8.30am, for Tal-Ibraġ parish church where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 9am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

MIFSUD BONNICI. On September 6, at St George’s Hospital, London, ENRICA ROSE, aged 13, passed away to eternal life, peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her beloved parents Tonio and Pamela, née Scicluna Giusti, her beloved and supporting brother Stefano, her grand-parents nannu Antoine, nannu Leopold and nanna Mary, her aunties and uncles, cousins Michela, Cristina, Andrew and Emma, other relatives, friends and teachers and staff members, especially at St Dorothy’s School, Żebbuġ, and Brigitte Gauci Borda School of Dance. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Saturday, September 14, at 8.30am, for St Julian’s parish church, where a Celebration of her Life will start at 9am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Donations to Puttinu Cares will be greatly appreciated. Offerings during the celebration of Mass will also be made in aid of Puttinu Cares. The family encourages attendees to wear bright colours for this celebration. The family would like to thank the management and staff at Rainbow Ward, Sir Anthony Mamo Oncology Centre for their professional care and unrelenting love and support for the family. Thanks also to the staff at the Royal Marsden Hospital, London, and other hospitals in the United Kingdom where she received medical care. Special thanks to Puttinu Cares for the extraordinary and selfless support, love and care given throughout Enrica’s illness. The family regret they are unable to receive visitors at this time.

In Memoriam

ZAMMIT BRIFFA – PHILIP. Lovingly remembered by his wife Carol, his sister, brothers and their families, on the 10th anniversary of his death. A Mass will be said at Balzan parish church, on Sunday, September 15, at 11.30am.