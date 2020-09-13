Obituaries

BALZAN. On September 10, at Sir Anthony Mamo Oncology Centre, REYNOLD, former Malta Dockyard and Malta Shipbuilding manager and former football referee, aged 82, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his loving wife Antoinette, née Gauci, his dearest son Saviour and his wife Joanna, his dearest daughter Mariella and her husband Alan, his grandchildren Francesca, Matthew, Julia and Sarah, his sisters Doris and Rosa and his sister-in-law Miriam, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortége leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow at 2pm for Attard parish church where Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at 2.30pm, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. May the Lord grant him eternal rest.

CAPONE. On September 10, at Mater Dei Hospital, ELIZABETH, widow of Joseph Bartoli, aged 80, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. Loved and fondly remembered by her husband Mario, her son Franz-Josef and his wife Emmanuela, her sister Josephine, widow of Stephen Cordina, her brother Anthony and his wife Lilian Xuereb, her brothers and sisters in-law, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Monday, September 14, at 9.15am, for the Basilica of Christ the King, Paola, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 10am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Hospice Malta, Balzan, will be appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

COUSINS. On September 3, JANET, aged 83, died in York, England. She was the wife of Canon Philip Cousins, Chancellor of St Paul’s Anglican Cathedral, 1989 to 1995. The funeral will take place on Thursday, September 17, at 2.30pm, at St Edward the Confessor church, Dringhouses.

FENECH. On Friday, September 11, ALBERT, aged 55, of Mellieħa, passed away peacefully at his residence comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Isabella, his son William, his parents Charlie and Doris, his brothers David, Reuben and his partner Rhonda, Manuel and his wife Christine, his brother-in-law Michael, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral was held yesterday. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

GALEA. On September 11, at Casa Antonia, Balzan, CARMEN née Lauri, aged 87, owner of Marchese Shoe Shop, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her son-in-law Anthony Briffa (owner of Bathline), her niece Carmen Bernardette Briffa and fiancé Andrea Bigeni, her sister Georgina and husband Frankbert Portelli, her son-in-law Bruno Grasso of Giarre, Sicily, cousins, in-laws, nieces and nephews, relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Monday, September 14, at 2pm, for St Gaetan Parish Church, Ħamrun where mass praesente cadavere will be celebrated at 2.30pm, followed by interment at the Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Fra Diegu Home, Ħamrun and Dar Sagra Familja, Żabbar, will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest. Special thanks to Dr Martin Mallia for his constant supervision and compassion, and all nurses and staff at Casa Antonia for their care and dedication.

In Memoriam

CAMILLERI – MARIE. Forever remembered with love and gratitude. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Anna, Joe and Anna.

SEYCHELL – JOE. In loving memory of a beloved husband and an affectionate father on the 41st anniversary of his meeting with the Lord. Deeply missed by his wife Valerie and his son, John Seychell Navarro.

SPITERI. Loving memories of CARMELA on the anniversary of her demise, a dear mother-in-law to Frida, widow of her son Charles, and a caring grandmother to Vicky, Karl and Daniela. Masses for the repose of her soul will be said today at 8am at Mosta parish church and at 10.30am at Stella Maris parish church, Sliema. Rest in peace.

