Obituaries

CAMILLERI. On Saturday, September 10, JOAN, of Mosta, aged 84, went to meet the Risen Lord. She is remembered with love by her nephews Dennis and Susan, Roderick and Nancy, and Franklin, her great-nephew Julian, her great-nieces Cassandra, Victoria and Emily, cousins, other relatives and friends. Funeral Mass praesente cadavere will be celebrated tomorrow, Wednesday, September 14, at 3.30pm, at the Assumption of Our Lady Basilica, Mosta, followed by interment at Mosta cemetery. Instead of flowers, donations to Dar tal-Kleru, Birkirkara, would be appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

JACCARINI. On Saturday, September 10, LOUIS, aged 87, comforted by the rites of Holy Mother Church, went to meet his Creator whom he so loved. He leaves to mourn his loss, his beloved wife of 63 years Marlene née Galea Souchet, his devoted children Mylène and Adrian Meli, John and Sandra, Paula and Simon Schembri, his beloved grandchildren Alexia and Mark, Mark and Sacha, Nicola and Ben, Michela and Rob, Julia and Angelique, Edward and Daniela, Paul and Hannah and Beppe, his adored great-grandchildren Sophie, Sienna, Rafe and Mia. He also leaves to mourn his siblings Rosa, Lilian, Carol and Grace, Hilda and Victor, together with his in-laws Henry, Rita, Lilian, Philip and Margaret and Doreen, his dear carer Ronaldo, nephews, nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral Mass, præsente cadavere, will be celebrated tomorrow, Wednesday, September 14, at Stella Maris parish church, Sliema, at 9.30am, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Instead of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi. Lord, grant him eternal rest. The family is grateful to the professor for his constant dedication and care.

In Memoriam

AQUILINA – ROGER. In loving memory of our dearest ROGER on the first anniversary of this demise. Death leaves a heartache no one can heal. Love leaves a memory no one can steal. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Your wife Anna, Mark Anthony and Denise, Denise and Simon, and grandchildren Jade, Emily, Julian, Victoria. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

CACHIA – Fr PATRICK CACHIA. Unforgettable and reassured memories of a very dear uncle specially remembered on the 20th anniversary and sadly missed. Mikela, David, Rachel and Thomas.

CACHIA. In loving and unfading memories of Fr PATRICK CACHIA being the 20th anniversary of his demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Marie-Louise and family.

In fondest memory of a dearest much beloved husband and wonderful great dad GEORGE LOUIS BUSUTTIL September 13, 2010 on the 12th anniversary of his demise. Our lives have changed without you, but your spirit is within us all every minute of the day. We feel you are still keeping an eye on us and helping us to continue our journey with so much of your dedicated love. We thank you for the great values you have given us. Your endless love and spirit will live forever. Maria, Ian and Veronica A prayer is solicited

