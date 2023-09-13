Obituaries

BORG. On September 11, FRANK, widower of Nadia, née Grima, aged 76, passed away peacefully at The Imperial, Sliema, surrounded by his loving family and comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his great loss his daughter Clarissa and her husband Mark Sultana and their daughter Annie, his son Frank and his wife Fae and their children Matteo, Bea and Tina, and his beloved Jo. He now joins Nadia and his beloved grandson Cesco in eternal life. He also leaves to mourn his loss his sisters, in-laws, nephews, nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves The Imperial, Sliema, tomorrow, Thursday, September 14, for Balzan parish church where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 8.30am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Hospice Malta, Balzan, will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest. Special thanks go to Hospice Malta for their endless support and to the management and staff at The Imperial for their dedication and care.

GERMAN. On September 12, HELEN, née Grech, of Balzan, aged 90, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church and surrounded by her loving and devoted family. She leaves to mourn her great loss her children Joseph and his wife Mariella, Moira, Louise and her partner Flavio, Keith and his wife Suzanne, her grandchildren Nicole and her husband Julian, Rebecca and her partner Karl, Kira and her fiancé Christian, Isaac, Christelle and Julia who were her great pride and joy. She also leaves to mourn her loss her sister Mary and brother John, her beloved carer Rellie, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves her residence in Balzan on Friday, September 15, at 8am, for Balzan parish church where Mass will be said at 8.30am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Donations to Hospice Malta, Balzan, would be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

AQUILINA – ROGER FRANCIS. Loving memories of a dear husband, father and grandfather on the second anniversary of his demise. Forever in our thoughts and prayers. Profoundly missed by his wife Anna, Mark Anthony and Denise, Denise and Simon and grandchildren.

MUSCAT – ANTHONY WILLIAM. In loving memory of a beloved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather on the 14th anniversary of his passing away. Sadly missed by his wife Therese, his children Leslie, Doris, Ben, Louise, Joe and Antoinette, his in-laws, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

RUGGIER. In loving memory of IAN, 7.7.1968-13.9.2022.

You are loved.

You are missed.

You are remembered.

Always in our hearts, Ruth, William, Emily and Sophie.

RUGGIER. Remembering our dearest IAN, a most loving son and caring brother who went to meet the Risen Lord a year ago. Deeply missed and remembered by his parents Joe, Carmen, his siblings Ingrid, Ruben, nephews and other relatives who have constantly kept him in their thoughts and prayers. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

RUGGIER – IAN. On the first anniversary of his demise. The hearts you touched are forever changed. Remembered and missed by his in-laws, Joseph and Manuela, Reuben and Nadia, Rosalind and Christopher, Rhian and Patrick, nephews and nieces.

In fondest memory of a dearest much beloved husband and wonderful great dad GEORGE LOUIS BUSUTTIL - September 13, 2010 on the 13th anniversary of his demise. Our lives have changed without you, but your spirit is within us all every minute of the day. We feel you are still keeping an eye on us and helping us to continue our journey with so much of your dedicated love. We thank you for the great values you have given us. Your endless love and spirit will live forever. Maria, Ian and Veronica. A prayer is solicited.

To Thank

The family of Rev Dr JOE INGUANEZ (1943 – 2023) would like to express their heartfelt gratitude to everyone who attended the funeral of their beloved brother, to the Vicar General, Mgr Joe Galea Curmi, the members of the clergy who concelebrated the Mass and to all those who expressed sympathy or provided comfort during this difficult time. Thank you for your prayers and support. May he rest in peace.

To book an obituary or an In Memoriam notice from Monday to Friday – during office hours (8am-4pm) – e-mail classified@timesofmalta.com. On Saturday and Sunday, all day, and Monday to Friday after office hours, e-mail night@timesofmalta.com.