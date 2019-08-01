Obituary

CIANTAR. On September 12, at Mater Dei Hospital, Ing. LAWRENCE C. CIANTAR, C. Eng.; FIET, Eur.Ing, MoM, ex-chairman Enemalta, aged 90, passed away peacefully com-forted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his son Arthur and his wife Anita, his daughter Roseanne and her husband Martin, his daughter Marilou, his son Lawrence and his wife Janet, his grandchildren Jessica, Alison, Stephanie, Julian and Martina, his siblings and their families, relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Monday, September 16, at 1.45pm, for Santa Luċija parish church, where Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at 2.30pm, followed by interment at St Lawrence Cemetery, Vittoriosa. Lord, grant him eternal rest. The Ciantar family would like to express their gratitude to all doctors on the medical team and to the staff at Observation ward 1A, for their dedicated care and support.

In Memoriam

BONELLO – MARIA. In loving memory of a dear wife, mother and grandmother on the sixth anniversary of her death. Fondly remembered by her husband Salvatore, her sons Carmel and Anna Maria, Joseph and Miriam, Paul and Lilian, Victor and Anna and her beloved grandchildren Andre’, Claire, John, Mark, Roberta and Chris. Constantly in our thoughts and prayers. Lord, grant her eternal peace.

MIFSUD – REMÓ. Precious memories of a much loved father who’s golden heart stopped beating 10 years ago today. Deeply missed and always in my thoughts and prayers. Your loving smile, your caring heart and your warm voice are forever imprinted in my mind.

MIFSUD – REMÓ. Cherished memories of our dearest brother. Life on earth is transient – our love survives eternally. We miss you so much. Marie Therese and Alfred, Joseph and Jackie, Lucienne, Alexander and Gloria, Kyra and Gareth.

MIFSUD – REMÓ. Ten years on, you remain in our hearts and minds. Roberta and family.

MIFSUD – REMÓ. Memories that never fade. Always in our thoughts. Family Borg Costanzi.

SPITERI MALLIA. In loving memory of my dear mother ANTOINETTE, fondly re-membered today her ninth anniversary. May she rest in peace. Joanna, Francis and family.

