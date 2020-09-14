Obituary

FRANCALANZA. On Sunday, September 13, BERNADETTE, aged 62, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of the Holy Church and surrounded by her family. She leaves to mourn her loss, her husband Michael, her children Nicola, Michela and her husband Mark and granddaughter Sophie, her brothers and sisters, Fr Raphael, Josephine and her husband Philip, Antoinette and her husband Alfred, Francis and his wife Moira, and Carmen, her niece and nephew, and sisters-in-law Tanya and her husband Brian, Mariella, and her many relatives and friends. The funeral cortege leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Tuesday, September 15, at 8.15am, for St Gregory the Great parish church, Sliema, where Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at 8.45am, followed by interment in the family grave at the Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations on her behalf to Hospice Malta, would be appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

BONELLO – MARIA. In loving memory of a dear wife, mother and grandmother on the seventh anniversary of her death. Fondly remembered by her husband Salvatore, her sons Carmel and Anna Maria, Joseph and Miriam, Paul and Lilian, Victor and Anna and her beloved grandchildren Andre’, Claire, John, Mark, Roberta and Chris. Constantly in our thoughts and prayers. Lord, grant her eternal peace.

GALEA-NAUDI. In loving memory of EILEEN, today being the first anniversary of her passing. Lovingly remembered and greatly missed by her husband Francis and her sons John and Robert. May she rest in peace.

GATT – FRANCIS PIUS. Very fond memories of my brother whom God called aged 14 in 1942. Marie Therese.

MIFSUD – REMÓ. Precious memories of a dear father on the 11th anniversary of his demise.

I hold you close within my heart

And there you will remain

To walk with me throughout my life

Until we meet again.

Always remembered with love and deeply missed.

MIFSUD – REMÓ. Cherished memories of our dearest brother and uncle. Life on earth is transient – our love survives eternally. We miss you so much. Marie Therese and Alfred, Joseph and Jackie, Lucienne, Alexander and Gloria, Kyra and Gareth.

MIFSUD – REMÓ. Eleven years on, you remain in our hearts and minds. Roberta and family.

MIFSUD. Remembering dear REMÓ on the anniversary of his passing. A toast to you Remo! Family Borg Costanzi.

PACE – PIERRE. In loving memory of a dear husband and father on the ninth anniversary of his passing to eternal life. Deeply missed and lovingly remembered by his wife, Nathalie and his children, Jean-Pierre and Gabrielle. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

SPITERI MALLIA. In loving memory of my dear mother ANTOINETTE, fondly remembered today her 10th anniversary. May she rest in peace. Joanna, Francis and family.

VON BROCKDORFF – EDWARD and MARGARET. Mummy Maggie, daddy Brockie. Always and forever in our hearts. We miss you both so much.

