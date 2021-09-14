Obituaries

CARUANA. On September 11, WALTER, of Valletta and residing in Balzan, aged 83, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He will be dearly missed and never forgotten by his children Alan and his wife Angèle, Shirley who loved and cared for him with unequivocal dedication and commitment, Sheila, their mother Pauline, his brother Fred of Australia as well as his grandchildren Julian, Petra and Shakira and his great-granddaughter Mila, all of whom he cherished dearly. A true gentleman and an altruistic individual deeply loved by many. A private funeral was held yesterday. Lord, grant him eternal rest. The family would like to thank the management and staff at Roseville Retirement Home, Attard, for their care and dedication shown these past years.

CASSOLA. On September 12, CHRISTINE née Cassar, of Sliema, passed away peacefully to eternal life. Always loved and remembered by her husband John, her children Edward and his wife Claire, Mark and his wife Patricia, her grand-children Luke, Julia, Mathias and Damian, other relatives and friends. The funeral Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated tomorrow, Wednesday, September 15, at Stella Maris parish church, Sliema, at 9.30am, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

LEE. On September 12, at Sir Anthony Mamo Oncology Centre, Major RICHARD T LEE TD LLB, aged 72, passed away peacefully surrounded by his partner Diana Bailey and greatest friends Murry and Karen Coleville. He leaves to mourn his loss with great sadness, Diana, his daughter Katie Lee, Christine and Philip Bailey and Christopher Broxholm and numerous friends in Malta and Gozo. Funeral Mass præsente cadavere will be said on Thursday, September 16, at the Chapel of Ta’ Braxia Cemetery, at 12pm. Lord, grant him eternal rest. Due to COVID-19 regulations, number of attendees within the chapel will be limited.

In Memoriam

GALEA-NAUDI. In loving memory of EILEEN, today being the second anniversary of her passing. Lovingly remembered and greatly missed by her husband Francis and her sons John and Robert. May she rest in peace.

MIFSUD – REMÓ. Twelve years ago today. Though you’re no longer with me dearest daddy, every day I find that in one way or another you’re back there in my mind. I hear a piece of music and at once my mind is stirred back to a treasured moment we once shared.

MIFSUD – REMÓ. Cherished memories of our dearest brother and uncle. Life on earth is transient – our love survives eternally. We miss you so much. Marie Therese and Alfred, Joseph and Jackie, Lucienne, Alexander and Gloria, Kyra and Gareth.

MIFSUD – REMÓ. Remembered with much love on the 12th anniversary of his death. Roberta and family.

MIFSUD – REMÓ. Twelve years on, still loved and missed. Borg Costanzi family.

SPITERI MALLIA. In loving memory of my dear mother ANTOINETTE, fondly remembered today her 11th anniversary. May she rest in peace. Joanna, Francis and family.

VON BROCKDORFF. Always in our thoughts mummy MAGGIE, with love from us all.

