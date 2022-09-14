OBITUARY

DEPASQUALE. On September 11, at Mater Dei Hospital, JEAN, aged 78, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Nadya, his son Josef and Lara, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital, tomorrow, Thursday, September 15, at 8.30am, for St Gregory parish church, Sliema, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 8.45am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to the Ursuline Crèche, Sliema, will be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

IN MEMORIAM

GALEA-NAUDI. In loving memory of EILEEN, today being the third anniversary of her passing. Lovingly remembered and greatly missed by her husband Francis and her sons John and Robert. May she rest in peace.

LAURENTI – CARMELA. On her 50th anniversary. Fondly remembered by her daughter-in-law Mary and grandchildren Victor and Bernadette.

MIFSUD – REMÓ. Precious memories of a much loved father who’s golden heart stopped beating 13 years ago today. Deeply missed and always in my thoughts and prayers. Your loving smile, your caring heart and your warm voice are forever imprinted in my mind.

MIFSUD – REMÓ. Cherished memories of our dearest brother. Life on earth is transient – our love survives eternally. We miss you so much. Marie Therese and Alfred, Joseph and Jackie, Lucienne, Alexander and Gloria, Kyra and Gareth.

MIFSUD – REMÓ. Remembered with much love on the 13th anniversary of his death. Roberta and family.

MIFSUD. Remembering dear REMÓ on the anniversary of his passing. A toast to you Remó! Family Borg Costanzi.

SPITERI MALLIA. In ever loving memory of a dear mother ANTOINETTE, on the 12th anniversary of her demise. Sadly missed by her daughter Joanna and Francis.

