Obituaries

BARALDI – JOHN DAVID passed away on April 18, aged 74. He leaves to mourn his loss his nephew Michael Paul Stabach and his wife Melissa Stabach of the State of Vermont, USA, his niece Mary Ellen Stabach of the State of Maine, USA, his cousin Susan DeBisschop and her husband Peter DeBisschop and family of the State of Connecticut, USA, his many friends, neighbours and acquaintances. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Saturday, September 16, 2023, at 9.30am, for St Cajetan parish church, Ħamrun, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 10am, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

GERMAN. On September 12, HELEN, née Grech, of Balzan, aged 90, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church and surrounded by her loving and devoted family. She leaves to mourn her great loss her children Joseph and his wife Mariella, Moira, Louise and her partner Flavio, Keith and his wife Suzanne, her grandchildren Nicole and her husband Julian, Rebecca and her partner Karl, Kira and her fiancé Christian, Isaac, Christelle and Julia who were her great pride and joy. She also leaves to mourn her loss her sister Mary and brother John, her beloved carer Rellie, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves her residence in Balzan tomorrow, Friday, September 15, at 8am, for Balzan parish church where Mass will be said at 8.30am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Donations to Hospice Malta, Balzan, would be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

MIFSUD. On September 12, at home, SUZETTE, née Vella Zarb, widow of Anthony F. Mifsud, who passed to the Lord peacefully surrounded by her loving family. She leaves to mourn her great loss her son Christian and his wife Angela, her daughter Astrid and her husband Sergio Vella, her beloved grandchildren Alain and his wife Petra, Pippa and her husband Gin Micallef, Fleur and her husband Michael Grech and Julian, as well as her great-grandchildren Jack and Martine, her sister Nanou Willock residing in L.A., her devoted carer Denia Garcia, nephews, nieces and Giorgina Vella. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Saturday, September 16, at 8.45am, for Stella Maris parish church, Sliema, where Mass will be said at 9.30am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to The Mission Fund would be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

GALEA-NAUDI. In loving memory of EILEEN, today being the fourth anniversary of her passing. Lovingly remembered and greatly missed by her sons John and his wife Ellen and Robert. May she rest in peace, reunited with her husband Francis.

MIFSUD – REMÓ. Precious memories of a much loved father whose golden heart stopped beating 14 years ago today. Deeply missed and always in my thoughts and prayers. Your loving smile, your caring heart and your warm voice are forever imprinted in my mind.

MIFSUD – REMÓ. Cherished memories of a dearest brother and uncle. Life on earth is transient – our love survives eternally. We miss you so much. Marie Therese and Alfred, Joseph and Jackie, Lucienne, Alexander and Gloria, Kyra and Gareth.

MIFSUD – REMÓ. Remembered with much love on the 14th anniversary of his death. Roberta and family.

MIFSUD. Remembering dear REMÓ on the anniversary of his passing. A toast to you Remó! Family Borg Costanzi.

